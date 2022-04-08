"He is the disruptive opener that everyone needs" - Aakash Chopra lauds Prithvi Shaw's explosive knock for the Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra has lauded Prithvi Shaw for playing an explosive knock in last night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Shaw smoked 61 runs off just 34 deliveries to give the Delhi Capitals' innings a blazing start. However, the LSG bowlers restricted the Capitals to a score of 149/3, with KL Rahul's side eventually chasing down the target with six wickets in hand and a couple of balls to spare.

While reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was full of praise for Shaw. He said:

"Prithvi Shaw was absolutely like Prithvi missile. I had said that this could be Prithvi Shaw's day. What an amazing batting display, when he bats like this, you feel he is the disruptive or destructive opener that everyone needs."

The former India cricketer added that none of the LSG bowlers could restrain Shaw. Chopra explained:

"The opposition bowling was okay, it is not the best bowling lineup but it is not bad as well. Krishnappa Gowtham was made to bowl at the start, they got Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul tried everything, but no one was able to stop Prithvi Shaw. He was absolutely stellar."

Shaw smashed nine fours and two sixes during his 61-run effort. David Warner contributed just four runs in the 67-run opening wicket partnership between the duo, although Shaw did face the majority of the deliveries.

"He was struggling right through" - Aakash Chopra on David Warner's knock for the Delhi Capitals

David Warner managed just four runs off 12 balls [P/C: iplt20.com]

While pointing out that David Warner looked out of sorts, Aakash Chopra questioned the Delhi Capitals' decision to send Rovman Powell at the fall of Shaw's wicket. He elaborated:

"But when David Warner was playing with him, his bat was not firing at all. He was struggling right through and eventually when he got out, he had scored four runs in 12 balls. Rovman Powell was sent up the order - I was surprised, why not Rishabh Pant. Ravi Bishnoi bid him goodbye as well after he had scored three runs off 10 deliveries."

The reputed commentator highlighted that Sarfaraz Khan was the dominant partner for a major part of his 75-run partnership with Rishabh Pant. Chopra stated:

"Rishabh Pant came after that. He also struggled till the end but stood there. Sarfaraz and Rishabh Pant had an unbeaten partnership where Sarfaraz was batting better for a majority of the period and then Rishabh Pant destroyed Andrew Tye in one over and took the team to 149."

Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that the Delhi Capitals posted a slightly underwhelming score, considering that they lost just three wickets. While acknowledging that the DC batters probably didn't try enough, the 44-year-old also credited the LSG bowlers for keeping them on a tight leash.

