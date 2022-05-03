"Some people even said that Kolkata picked him because he is McCullum's close friend" - Aakash Chopra lauds Tim Southee's spell for KKR vs RR in IPL 2022

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has lauded Tim Southee for repaying the faith the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shown in the New Zealand pacer.

Southee registered figures of 2/46 in Monday (May 2) night's IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Although he was slightly expensive towards the end, his spell helped KKR restrict RR to a score of 152/5, which Shreyas Iyer's side chased down with seven wickets and five deliveries to spare.

While lauding Southee's performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that skeptics believed that Brendon McCullum's presence as KKR's coach had helped his fellow Kiwi in getting picked by the franchise.

He explained:

"If you see Tim Southee's IPL records, he used to play for RCB earlier and he used to get hit a lot, he was like 11 runs per over. It seemed no one will pick him. Some people even said that Kolkata picked him because he is McCullum's close friend."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Tim Southee has made the best use of the opportunity given to him. Chopra elaborated:

"The IPL gave him a second opportunity, both life and cricket give you a second chance and how well he is doing, not only in this match. He picked up two wickets here as well, he dismissed Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag, who is batting extremely well these days."

Southee was drafted into KKR's playing XI at the expense of Pat Cummins, with the Australian Test skipper proving to be extremely expensive with the ball.

The Black Caps swing bowler has proved his worth by picking up 10 wickets in the five matches he has played thus far.

"It just reinforced the belief that don't give up" - Aakash Chopra on Tim Southee finally coming good in the IPL

Tim Southee was not used with the new ball against RR [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Tim Southee for finally delivering the goods in the IPL. He observed:

"It's his (Southee's) second life in a sense because he does very well for New Zealand but seeing his numbers in this tournament, there was a huge question mark over his selection. He only goes at the base price in the end because no one buys him. But this performance, it just reinforced the belief that don't give up, don't give in."

The 44-year-old also had a word of praise for some of the other KKR bowlers. Chopra said:

"Umesh Yadav took a caught and bowled, Prithvi in the last match and here Devdutt Padikkal, one on the left and the other towards the right. He has been very very good. Spinners did an amazing job - Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy - both of them were absolutely outstanding. They kept them (RR) on a tight leash."

Umesh Yadav gave KKR an early breakthrough by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal. Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy conceded just 47 runs in the eight overs in total the two spinners bowled, with the latter also scalping Karun Nair's wicket.

