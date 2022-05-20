"Kolhi ka balla mashallah" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's match-winning knock for RCB vs GT in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for playing a match-winning knock for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Thursday's (May 19) IPL 2022 encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Kohli scored 73 runs off 54 balls, a knock studded with eight fours and two sixes. The former RCB skipper's innings helped his side chase down a 169-run target with relative ease to stay alive in the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed his delight about Kohli being back amongst the runs. He observed:

"Kolhi ka balla mashallah, it's been a long time since I said that. Classic, vintage, of course luck was on his side but it is required, all of us need it. It felt good seeing Virat like that, it soothes the heart because our guy is an emotion. When he scores runs, life seems beautiful."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Kohli's knock came in adverse circumstances. Chopra explained:

"For the first time in this season, I am saying that Virat Kohli was the match protector. Why am I saying that, because it could have been a tricky chase. Faf also wanted to bat first but he was asked to bowl. The pitches have slowed down slightly, there is turn and the chase does not happen, we have seen that happening repeatedly."

Chopra added that Kohli was also up against a potent Gujarat Titans bowling attack. He elaborated:

"In such a scenario, you have to chase 168 and who are the bowlers in the opposition team - Mohammed Shami, who has the ability to dismiss you and has done so many times and then Yash Dayal, Hardik Pandya, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore - actually it's a very very decent bowling lineup."

Virat Kohli has scored both his half-centuries in IPL 2022 against the Gujarat Titans. He scored a slightly more sedate 58 runs off 53 balls in the reverse fixture between the two sides.

"Some shots were so pretty" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's exceptional wristwork

Virat Kohli played some pleasing shots all around the park [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was all praise for the wristy strokes played by Virat Kohli, saying:

"Luck went in his favor slightly at the start, inside-edged four, a catch was dropped and four and then he batted well. Some shots were so pretty, one straight down the ground against Shami, one straight against Rashid and the one that brought up his fifty, there is skill in Kohli's wrists."

The 44-year-old concluded by observing that Kohli had almost ensured an RCB win by the time he was dismissed. Chopra stated:

"He scored 73 off just 54 balls, a strike rate of 135. Now no one should talk, strike rate was also good, he has scored good runs as well. He left the team almost on the doorsteps of victory, RCB couldn't have lost the match from there."

Virat Kohli was stumped off Rashid Khan's bowling while trying to play a big shot. RCB needed just 23 runs off 20 deliveries at that stage with eight wickets in hand, and they achieved the target with eight deliveries to spare.

