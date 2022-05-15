“One bad match doesn’t make a team bad” - Aakash Chopra on LSG’s capitulation against GT in previous IPL 2022 clash

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra opined that the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) underwhelming performance against the Gujarat Titans (GT) was a case of "one bad match" in IPL 2022. He backed the franchise to lift themselves in the upcoming gamed.

LSG lost their top spot in the IPL 2022 points following their defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Lucknow’s bowlers did well to restrict Gujarat to 144 for four. However, their batting crumbled in the chase as they were all out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

Reflecting on Lucknow’s loss, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“One bad match doesn’t make a team bad. Yes, LSG were very poor in the last game. They just looked flat. They should have chased 140 but couldn’t. It was a completely one-sided loss.”

Deepak Hooda was the only Lucknow batter to cross the 20-run mark in the game against Gujarat. For GT, Rashid Khan claimed four for 24 while Yash Dayal and Sai Kishore picked up two wickets each.

“LSG vs RR game is very important” - Aakash Chopra on significance of Sunday’s IPL 2022 encounter

Lucknow will now take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Previewing the match, Chopra stated that the game is significant for both teams, keeping the playoffs scenario in mind. He explained:

“The LSG vs RR game is very important. If Lucknow win, they qualify. If RR emerge victorious, they will get very close to qualification. Both teams will then be on 16 points, which means Lucknow might not finish in Top 2. Also, if Rajasthan lose, it will be imperative for them to win their last match.”

Despite the disappointing loss against Gujarat, Chopra doesn’t see Lucknow making too many changes. He, however, suggested the inclusion of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for the RR clash. The 44-year-old stated:

“They could bring in Ravi Bishnoi for this game. It’s an evening match. Remember, one side is bigger at Brabourne. Rahul Chahar and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed wickets here last time. Apart from that, I don't see any changes. They don’t need to worry much.”

After the game against Rajasthan, LSG will play their last league match of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, May 18.

