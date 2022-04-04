"That’s the question KL has to answer" - Aakash Chopra on who should make way for Jason Holder in LSG playing XI

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul will have a tough decision to make with regards to accommodating Jason Holder in the playing XI for the IPL 2022 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Having chased down 211 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a confident LSG will take on SRH at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. With West Indian all-rounder Holder eligible for selection, Lucknow are likely to make at least one change to their playing XI.

They went with Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Andrew Tye and Dushmantha Chameera as the four overseas players in their previous IPL 2022 clash against CSK. Analyzing how Lucknow can fit Holder into their playing XI, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“With Jason Holder available, one overseas player will have to sit out. I think no one will touch Evin Lewis and Quinton de Kock. One of Andrew Tye and Dushmantha Chameera must also play. Will they drop a batter or a bowler? That’s the question KL has to answer.”

Holder will be up against his former franchise if he gets selected to play on Monday. He was with SRH last season and, in fact, was one of the few bright spots for the team in an otherwise disastrous edition.

The 30-year-old played eight matches for the Hyderabad franchise last season, claiming 16 wickets at a strike rate of 11.93 and an economy rate of 7.75. The former West Indies captain also played some handy cameos with the bat, scoring 85 runs with a best of 47 not out.

Holder had a terrific T20 series against England at home at the start of the year, picking up 15 wickets in five matches at a strike rate of under eight.

“You cannot have two expensive bowlers” - Aakash Chopra on LSG pacers Chameera and Tye

While both Chameera and Tye are considered wicket-taking bowlers, they proved expensive against CSK. While the Sri Lankan pacer went for 49 in his four overs, Tye conceded 40 even though he picked up a couple of wickets.

Discussing Lucknow’s bowling, Chopra said:

“Lucknow’s bowling is an issue. Chameera was expensive in the last game, so was Tye. You cannot have two expensive bowlers.”

Apart from Chameera and Tye, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya also went for 36 in his three overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was Lucknow’s standout performer with figures of two for 24.

Edited by Samya Majumdar