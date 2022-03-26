"Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer will together make 75+ runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has made his prediction for the opening encounter of IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK and KKR were the two finalists in IPL 2021, with MS Dhoni's side putting it across Eoin Morgan's team on that occasion. This will be the only clash between the two sides in the league phase of this year's tournament as they are placed in different groups.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer will be amongst the runs. He predicted:

"Iyer + Iyer = 75+ runs, which means Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer, whether they meet in the middle or not, will together make more than 75 runs. One is a left-hander, the other is a right-hander and both hit a lot. I am saying they will score runs."

The former India cricketer reckons the seamers will outshine the spin bowlers. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"I also feel that fast bowlers will pick up more wickets than spinners. There is some bounce, pace and sideways movement on the Wankhede ground. It is a long tournament, we might see a little grass on the pitch."

The red-soil wicket at the Wankhede Stadium does assist the seamers at the start due to the extra bounce and pace. Both sides are likely to field a seam-heavy attack, although KKR will also rely a lot on their two mystery spinners - Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

"More than three wickets will fall in the powerplay overs" - Aakash Chopra

CSK will miss the services of Deepak Chahar in the first few matches of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra feels that both sides will strike a few blows with the new ball. He elaborated:

"More than three wickets will fall in the powerplay overs. If we combine the 12 overs of the two powerplays, I see the chances of more than three wickets falling. It is a new ball, it will move a bit. Although the wicket-taker Deepak Chahar is not there, but still wickets can fall."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that KKR will reverse the result of last year's IPL final. Aakash Chopra said:

"I am saying Kolkata Knight Riders to win."

Both CSK and KKR head into tonight's encounter under new captains. Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer will hope to start a new chapter in their IPL careers on a winning note.

