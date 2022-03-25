"Rohit Sharma hasn't scored too many runs for the Mumbai Indians" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for MI for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has made some predictions for the Mumbai Indians (MI) heading into IPL 2022.

Rohit Sharma's men are the most successful team in IPL history, with five titles to their name. However, they failed to reach the playoffs last year and will hope to get back to winning ways.

While naming Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan as the other contenders, Aakash Chopra picked Suryakumar Yadav as MI's likely highest run-getter in IPL 2022. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"Who can be the highest run-scorer? There are three big contenders here. Rohit Sharma is otherwise an absolute rockstar in white-ball cricket but he hasn't scored too many runs for the Mumbai Indians. That is a bit of a concern. He hasn't had a 600-run season. Ishan Kishan is another guy, they have bought him for 15.25 crores. The highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians this season is going to be Suryakumar Yadav even though he will miss the first match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Jasprit Bumrah will not have any challengers to finish as the most successful Mumbai Indians bowler. Chopra reasoned:

"Highest wicket-taker - there is no competition this time. You don't have Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult - you will see the bowling slightly weak. I am going with Jasprit Bumrah, new ball and the old ball, people will play him cautiously but the player has so much class that he will still pick up wickets."

Bumrah, with 21 scalps, was MI's highest wicket-taker last year as well. Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult, who accounted for 13 dismissals apiece, were the only other bowlers to reach the double-digit mark.

"I am saying Tim David" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians player likely to have the highest strike rate

Tim David is renowned for his big-hitting skills

Aakash Chopra picked Tim David ahead of Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan as the likely most destructive MI batter. He elaborated:

"Who will have the highest strike rate? Kieron Pollard says he is there, Ishan Kishan says he will play in the powerplay and hit a lot but I am saying Tim David. They say he is a six-hitting machine. So I am going with Tim David to have the highest strike rate."

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting another underwhelming season for the five-time champions. Chopra said:

"Where can this team finish? I feel the Mumbai Indians will not be able to qualify this time."

MI have been hit hard by the mega auction as they had to let go of some of their renowned match-winners. Their investment in Jofra Archer for next season's IPL has also made their team slightly less potent for the upcoming edition of the league.

Edited by Sai Krishna

