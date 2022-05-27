"He will play with a little ego" - Aakash Chopra on Maxwell's battle with Chahal in RCB-RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 clash

Aakash Chopra reckons Glenn Maxwell is likely to bring his ego to the fore in his battle against Yuzvendra Chahal during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Maxwell has been dismissed by Chahal on nine occasions - four times in ODIs, thrice in the IPL and twice in T20Is. The big-hitting Australian is yet to face the leg-spinner in IPL 2022 as he missed the first match between the two sides and was dismissed by Kuldeep Sen for a golden duck in the last encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about some of the key players for RCB in Friday's encounter. He had the following to say about Maxwell:

"Glenn Maxwell - it is going to be a contest. He will try to hit sixes for sure, he will play with a little ego, he will attack Chahal. He has an amazing strike rate against him but has gotten out as well. You are playing with fire, you will get burnt at times and survive on other occasions."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Prasidh Krishna could be the only threat to Virat Kohli. Chopra explained:

"Kohli has never been dismissed by Boult if we talk about T20s. Prasidh Krishna has dismissed him twice, last time also when he was trying to play a pull shot in Pune. He manages everyone else. Chahal used to be in his team, so he has not batted much against him. Ashwin does not bother him. Kohli should be amongst the runs if he manages Prasidh Krishna's threat."

Chopra expects Faf du Plessis to be amongst the runs if the RCB skipper neutralizes Trent Boult's threat. He elaborated:

"Left-arm seamers have troubled Faf. The golden duck in the last match was against Mohsin Khan, Marco Jansen also dismissed him. If he handles Boult, there are chances of runs coming from Faf's bat as well."

Du Plessis has scored a total of 52 runs across his two innings against RR in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Kohli has managed just 14 runs in his two knocks against the inaugural IPL champions.

"Siraj could be your differential player" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's bowling

Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets in RCB's last match against RR [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by picking Mohammed Siraj as the bowler who could make a telling difference in the RCB-RR clash. He observed:

"In the bowling, Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Jos Buttler. Josh Hazlewood has dismissed him once. Siraj dismissed Devdutt Padikkal also in the last match they played against each other. So Siraj, very unknown commodity, could be your differential player."

Siraj dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin apart from Devdutt Padikkal in the last match between the two sides. However, he went wicketless in their first meeting and was also taken for 43 runs in the four overs he bowled.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Glenn Maxwell score 30+ runs in Qualifier 2 clash against RR? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava