"They have some cricketers others don't know much about" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' strengths heading into IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted the Mumbai Indians' (MI) strengths and weaknesses heading into IPL 2022.

MI lost quite a few of their trusted players at the IPL 2022 mega auction. They had to part ways with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult, which has considerably weakened their side.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians' eye for talent is one of their biggest strengths. He elaborated:

"You will 100% give them their scouting ability. They find players from different quarters. We say Dhoni makes players, they (MI) find and then make them. So they have searched players and got them - whether it is Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Tilak Varma or Mohammad Arshad Khan. They have some cricketers others don't know much about."

The former India cricketer added that unlike most other teams, the Mumbai Indians are not adversely impacted due to player unavailability. Chopra explained:

"Their first three matches are against DC on the 27th, RR on the 2nd and KKR on the 6th. Surya will not be available for the first match, that is what has been said. Because there is a big gap after that, Surya should be available by the 2nd. Everyone else is available. They understand the availabilities and pick players according to that."

Suryakumar Yadav is recovering from his thumb injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is awaiting clearance to join the MI camp.

"The same quality is probably not available" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians bowling

Jasprit Bumrah will have to shoulder a lot of responsibility for the Mumbai Indians [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra highlighted the lack of potency in MI's bowling department. He observed:

"But if we talk about the team, how is it looking? In the bowling, there is Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Markande but the same quality is probably not available here."

The reputed commentator added that the onus will be on the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard to deliver the goods with the bat. Chopra said:

"Rohit Sharma will have to have a great season as a batter, there is no doubt that he will captain well. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - they have to fly. This is going to be the most important season for Kieron Pollard because you have Tim David, Daniel Sams and all of that down the order."

While acknowledging that the Mumbai Indians can be ruled out at your peril, Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that he won't be too surprised if they don't qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

