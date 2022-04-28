“He needs a big game” - Aakash Chopra on KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s lack of effectiveness in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy needs to have a very good match in IPL 2022 to get his confidence and rhythm back. According to the cricketer-turned-analyst, the bowler has done little of note in the tournament so far.

The 30-year-old has claimed only four wickets in eight matches for Kolkata this season at an average of 61.75 and an economy rate of 8.82. Despite his below-par performance, Chakravarthy is likely to be retained in the playing XI when KKR take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Analyzing Kolkata’s chances in the IPL 2022 match, Chopra admitted on his YouTube channel that Chakravarthy’s performance will be watched closely. He stated:

“In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy hasn’t really done anything so far. He needs a big game in which his minimum contribution is that he is able to bowl four overs.”

Chopra also batted for Tim Southee ahead of Pat Cummins while picking Sunil Narine as the best Kolkata bowler on show in the tournament so far. He added:

“Shivam Mavi is in and out, wasn’t bad in the last game. Tim Southee should play ahead of Pat Cummins. He is bowling better. Sunil Narine is your gun bowler and he has been consistently doing well. Umesh Yadav bowls well here (Wankhede). Expect him to dismiss at least Prithvi Shaw or David Warner.”

Yadav is Kolkata’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022, having claimed 11 scalps from eight matches. Andre Russell is second on the list with 10 wickets from eight matches.

“Warner and Shaw’s form has kept DC alive in IPL 2022” - Aakash Chopra

Shifting focus to Delhi, Chopra said that DC's major issue is their over-dependence on openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

Delhi went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 15 runs in a chase of 223 in their previous IPL 2022 match. Although they scored 207 for eight, skipper Rishabh Pant’s 44 was the highest score of the innings.

According to the Chopra, the Capitals could be in big trouble if KKR can dismiss their openers early. He said:

“David Warner and Prithvi Shaw’s form has kept DC alive so far in IPL 2022. In this match as well, the spotlight will be on them as they are expected to score runs. There is no idea over whether Mitchell Marsh will be available. If yes, will he perform well? We don’t know. Rishabh Pant hasn’t performed as per expectations. The middle and lower-order and combing to score runs. There has been no gun performance with the bat apart from Warner and Shaw.”

While Delhi are seventh in the standings with six points from seven games, Kolkata are eighth. KKR also have six points to their name, but have played one more match.

