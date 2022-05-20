IPL 2022: "His first 7 matches were so good that we thought he'll score 1000 runs" - Aakash Chopra on Jos Buttler's form, comeback

Aakash Chopra believes fans and pundits who felt that Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler could score 1000 runs in IPL 2022 after his superb start to the season over-estimated his form and under-estimated the difficulties of the T20 format.

Calling Virat Kohli's record of 973 runs in the 2016 edition an "anomaly", he said Buttler's lack of big scores in the last few games is exactly the kind of phase that all other Orange Cap contenders go through in almost every IPL season.

Buttler scored three centuries and two half-centuries in the first half of the season. He had crossed the 500-mark after the eighth match, making Kohli's record seem within reach for the first time in six years. But in the four innings since, he has recorded 22 (25), 30 (16), 7 (11), and 2 (6), which has derailed the momentum.

Asked to explain the sudden change, Chopra said it was part of a pattern. He also confidently predicted the Englishman will return to his best on Friday against Chennai Super Kings. Chopra said:

"This is an inconsistent format in itself because it's almost impossible to consistently score runs and be successful in this. That Kohli season (2016) where he scored over 900 runs was an anomaly. Otherwise, you'll find that every batter scoring 600-650 runs in a season goes through a phase where runs don't come for three-four matches."

"His first seven matches were so good that we thought it'll continue like this and he'll score 1000 runs easily but it doesn't happen. He has been getting out [cheaply] but I won't see any issue or a lesson in it. I feel he'll score runs in this match and all the inconsistency talk will end."

The moment Jos Buttler was reunited with his family after months at the IPL

The Super Kings are one of his favorite opponents. In six matches against them, he has scored 265 runs at an average of 66.25, striking at 149.72. The Royals would want him to recreate such magic on Friday because a win here would mean they'll finish in the top two for the first time since they won the league in 2008.

"Neesham will go out for Hetmyer" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' possible changes

Send in your questions for our newly turned father before he goes LIVE tomorrow.



#RoyalsFamily | #RRvCSK Hettie is back!Send in your questions for our newly turned father before he goes LIVE tomorrow. Hettie is back! 💗Send in your questions for our newly turned father before he goes LIVE tomorrow. 👇 #RoyalsFamily | #RRvCSK https://t.co/cSBk03SGJd

Commenting on the possible team changes for the game, Chopra criticized the Royals for not paying attention to their team balance recently. He said they should now simply bring in Shimron Hetmyer, who has returned to the team after a personal trip, for Jimmy Neesham and bat him at No. 5. Chopra asserted:

"When Hetmyer went, you made two back-to-back changes, Neesham played, you benched Kuldeep Sen so that suddenly shakes your balance. I think it will be a straight swap now, Neesham will go out for Hetmyer and the latter will bat at No. 5."

Asked to pick between pacers Kuldeep Sen and Obed McCoy, Chopra chose the latter, saying:

"Kuldeep has bowled well at the death with beautiful temperament. A lot of fast-bowlers bowl with speeds of 140kph now, there's nothing special in that anymore. The unique thing is, I remember that death over at the Wankhede which he won for his team, I think it was his debut game. He did it many times after that and was called upon to deliver at the end."

"A lot of experienced bowlers crumble in those situations but not him which has been a very impressive feat for me. But Obed McCoy - left-armer, international experice, playoff matches, slowing pitches, experience of bowling slower-ones - I think he'll be favored."

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium. You can catch the live proceedings here.

