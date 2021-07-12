IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra picks Delhi Capitals' possible retentions

Aakash Chopra has picked the four players the Delhi Capitals (DC) should retain ahead of the mega-auction before IPL 2022. He shared these names via a video on his YouTube channel.

The IPL 2022 mega-auction is scheduled to take place in December 2021. As per the retention policy defined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), franchises will be allowed to retain at most four players, with three Indians and one overseas, or two Indians and as many overseas as possible combinations.

Although the Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in the last few editions of the IPL, they are still searching for their maiden title. The franchise currently have plenty of talented youngsters in their lineup and will have to let go of some of them.

Really like this Delhi Capitals team. Crazy talented young batsmen, good quicks, crafty spinners, unreal bench strength. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 25, 2020

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals will surely be one of the few franchises that are likely to retain the full quota of four players. He named Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and one out of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw as the three Indian players the IPL 2020 finalists are likely to retain.

The former Indian cricketer said:

"Delhi might want to retain four players. One will be Shreyas Iyer, secondly Rishabh Pant, but there can be a competition between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for the third retention."

If the Delhi Capitals go by Aakash Chopra's suggested players, apart from either Shikhar Dhawan or Prithvi Shaw, they would also have to release the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Avesh Khan from their Indian contingent.

Aakash Chopra on the overseas player the Delhi Capitals should retain

Kagiso Rabada has been the Delhi Capitals' standout bowler over the last few years [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Kagiso Rabada as the most viable overseas retention for the Delhi Capitals. The 43-year-old said:

"One overseas player you have to retain, you can do Kagiso Rabada. That is also pretty straightforward."

Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer are some of the other overseas players the Delhi Capitals could look to retain.

However, they are likely to go with Kagiso Rabada, their most consistent overseas player over the last few editions of the IPL.

30 wickets in 17 games for Kagiso Rabada – #IPL2020's Purple Cap winner.#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/8BrCB25UaG — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) November 10, 2020

Edited by Samya Majumdar