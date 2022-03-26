"This is the question Jaddu will have to answer now" - Aakash Chopra picks his ideal CSK XI for IPL 2022 match vs KKR

Aakash Chopra has picked his ideal Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI for the IPL 2022 opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The IPL 2021 champions head into this year's tournament with a new captain at the helm. MS Dhoni, their talismanic leader, opted to pass on the baton to Ravindra Jadeja, who was the franchise's most expensive retention ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked a four-pronged CSK seam attack for tonight's encounter. However, he pointed out the selection dilemma for Jadeja, explaining:

"Bravo, Hangargekar, Jordan and Milne. I think this is what I will go with. So there will be three overseas fast bowlers. I will think about Theeksana for sure but probably not play him because the Wankhede pitch might not help spin that much. But if Moeen Ali is not there, then you will have Jaddu as the only spinner. Then you will have to reconsider, then maybe Maheesh Theeksana, this is the question Jaddu will have to answer now because he has to drive the team now."

Moeen Ali's arrival in India was delayed due to visa-related issues. He has joined the CSK camp now but will not be available for the tournament opener tonight as he is in quarantine.

"I want to open with Devon Conway alongside Ruturaj" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's opening combination

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the batting department, Aakash Chopra wants Devon Conway to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order. He elaborated:

"I am assuming that Ruturaj is available, I want to open with Devon Conway alongside Ruturaj. It will be a left-right combination. Devon Conway is a very intelligent player, all intelligent players go to Chennai. I am expecting Ruturaj to have a good year."

The 44-year-old chose the rest of the CSK batting lineup keeping in mind Moeen Ali's unavailability. Chopra observed:

"If Moeen Ali is not there, I will keep Robin Uthappa at No. 3, Rayudu at No. 4, Jadeja at No. 5, Shivam Dube at No. 6 and Dhoni at No. 7. These will be my seven, where I have kept just one overseas batter in the form of Devon Conway."

Aakash Chopra's CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne

Edited by Sai Krishna

