Aakash Chopra picks his ideal Mumbai Indians XI for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has picked his ideal playing XI for the Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2022.

MI have a slightly new-look outfit heading into the 15th edition of the IPL. They seem to be slightly short in both the batting and bowling departments and will need to be at the top of their game to qualify for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav as the long-term top three for the Mumbai Indians. He elaborated:

"Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the two openers, there is no doubt about it, left and right-handed. They have always loved a left-handed opener. At No. 3 will be Suryakumar Yadav but he might not be available for the first match. So you may actually want to change the opening combination as well."

While picking the rest of the batting lineup, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player highlighted the lack of potent bowling options in the top six. Chopra explained:

"Tilak Varma at No. 4 maybe, Kieron Pollard at No. 5 and Tim David at No. 6. If you see these six, there are not too many actual bowling options. Tim David and Kieron Pollard do bowl a little, it's not the same quality that used to be there - Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya - they were like decent three-over bowlers."

Tim David has bowled just 55 overs in the 89 T20s he has played to date. He has picked up only eight wickets in these matches and conceded an average of 8.96 runs per over.

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowlers in his ideal Mumbai Indians XI

Jasprit Bumrah is probably the only certain pick in the Mumbai Indians bowling lineup

Aakash Chopra reckons the Mumbai Indians will have to choose between Daniel Sams, Fabien Allen and Arshad Khan as the bowling all-rounder.

"If we talk about the bowling - Daniel Sams, Fabien Allen, Arshad Khan - you will try to play one out of them after Tim David. You have four more vacant places to fill after that."

The renowned commentator concluded by picking the four specialist bowlers the five-time champions should field. Chopra observed:

"One will go to Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt about that. I will give one to Markande ahead of Murugan Ashwin. Among Unadkat and Basil Thampi, I will go towards Unadkat and I will play Tymal Mills and not Riley Meredith."

Aakash Chopra's ideal Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, N Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams/Fabien Allen/Arshad Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills

Edited by Sai Krishna

