"Venkatesh Iyer is a half-a-season wonder till now" - Aakash Chopra picks his KKR batting lineup for the start of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting lineup for the first few matches of IPL 2022.

Venkatesh Iyer was the only frontline batter retained by last year's runners-up ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Shreyas Iyer was their big-ticket buy at the same auction, with KKR also appointing him as their skipper.

While picking KKR's ideal batting order in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed hope that Venkatesh Iyer would continue to shine as an opener. He explained:

"Venkatesh Iyer is a half-a-season wonder till now. After that, he played for India as well, played at a different number and he has done well. But the truth is that there are second-season blues. He might not have that much because he has played for India also in between and he is not a greenhorn if we talk about first-class cricket. So you will expect that his season will still be good."

While highlighting that Aaron Finch will not be available for the initial few matches, the former KKR player picked Ajinkya Rahane as Venkatesh Iyer's opening partner. Chopra reasoned:

"Who will open with him? They had Alex Hales with them, he left. Finch has not come as yet and will not be able to come for three matches because he will be in Pakistan. So you will have to open with someone else. There are options but I feel open with Ajinkya Rahane. He knows all the Mumbai grounds and understands the pitches in Maharashtra."

Rahane played just two matches for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He managed just eight runs in the solitary hit he got in the middle.

"Shreyas at No. 3, Nitish at No. 4, No. 5 for Sam Billings" - Aakash Chopra picks the rest of the batting order for KKR

Nitish Rana was reacquired by KKR at the IPL 2022 Auction [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also advised Shreyas Iyer to bat ahead of Nitish Rana. He explained:

"At No. 3, Shreyas you come yaar. Don't send Nitish - you should come because, in my opinion, you will shine at this number. So Shreyas at No. 3, Nitish at No. 4, No. 5 for Sam Billings - fantastic buy, outstanding buy."

While pointing out that Sam Billings should play ahead of Sheldon Jackson, the reputed commentator picked Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to provide the firepower in the lower-middle order. Chopra elaborated:

"They have two keepers in Sam Billings and Sheldon Jackson, Sam Billings is an overseas player and Sheldon Jackson is Indian. I don't think you will be able to play Sheldon. So Sam Billings is your first overseas player, and right after him, you can keep Andre Russell and Sunil Narine."

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that KKR have a lot of flexibility in the batting department. He highlighted that while Narine can also be used as an opener, Russell can be sent up the order at No. 4 if required, with Rahane being used as a floater.

