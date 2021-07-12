IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra picks Mumbai Indians' possible retentions

Aakash Chopra has picked the four players the Mumbai Indians (MI) can retain ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. He shared the names through a video on his YouTube channel.

The Mumbai Indians have a well-rounded unit with an excellent mix of youth and experience. MI will be hit hard because they are allowed to retain at most four players, despite having a plethora of options at their disposal.

Aakash Chopra named Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as the three Indian players the Mumbai Indians might want to retain. He said:

"The Mumbai Indians are the first team that comes to mind. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya - you will hundred percent want to retain these three players."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that neither Hardik Pandya nor Jasprit Bumrah might be okay with the amount paid to the third retained player. Chopra observed:

"Among these Rohit will be the first retention, but the second and third, will Hardik or Bumrah be happy with just seven crores. That's a bit of an issue."

The Mumbai Indians had retained the same trio of Sharma, Bumrah and Hardik Pandya before the last mega-auction as well.

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar are some of the most prominent Indian players the Mumbai Indians will not be able to retain if they go with the aforementioned three players.

Aakash Chopra on the overseas player the Mumbai Indians should retain

Kieron Pollard is one of the biggest match-winners for the Mumbai Indians [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra undoubtedly named Kieron Pollard as the only overseas player the Mumbai Indians will be able to retain. He said:

"I feel they will retain Pollard at the start. So that will be their four retentions."

Pollard you have a special place in every MI Paltans heart 💙 We too wish you to play only for @mipaltan 💙

Love you Polly 💙@KieronPollard55 #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/2VBIK6x16N — MUMBAI INDIANS FC KARNATAKA (@MIFCKARNATAKA) July 4, 2021

Quinton de Kock and Trent Boult are the main overseas players for the Mumbai Indians who would have to go back to the auction table in such a scenario.

While player retention amounts are yet to be defined, even Kieron Pollard is unlikely to be happy with the money dished out for the fourth player.

The Mumbai Indians might have to pay over and above the prescribed amounts to some of their retained players, something the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did with Virat Kohli last time around.

