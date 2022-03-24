"Don't agree with me, ask MS Dhoni" - Aakash Chopra points out issues in KKR's bowling unit ahead of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted one area of concern in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowling department that could prove to be the team's Achilles heel in IPL 2022.

The two-time champions retained a couple of spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, along with batting all-rounders Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav are some of the frontline bowlers they acquired at the mega auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked death bowling as the primary concern for KKR. He explained:

"Their one problem is death bowling because they don't have death bowlers at all. They have everything but not death bowlers. They will make Shivam Mavi do that but is he your gun death bowler - no. They will get Umesh Yadav to do that, is he your gun death bowler - no, don't agree with me, ask MS Dhoni, remember that over."

The former India cricketer added that Pat Cummins, KKR's big-ticket overseas signing, is also not renowned for his death-bowling skills. Chopra elaborated:

"They will make Pat Cummins do that, is he your gun death bowler - no. He doesn't do gun death bowling for Australia, so what will he do here. But Pat Cummins is your all-rounder sort of player, you can use him like that."

Cummins picked up nine wickets in the seven matches he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first half of IPL 2021. He was quite expensive as he conceded an average of 8.83 runs per over.

"There will be fitness issues regarding Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's spin bowlers

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy add a mystery element to KKR's bowling [P/C: BCCI]

While pointing out Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy's fitness-related concerns, Aakash Chopra added that Andre Russell is not a death-bowling specialist either.

"There will be fitness issues regarding Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Andre Russell is not a gun death bowler. Let's be honest, they don't have a death bowler and this could be their Achilles heel, it can prove to be a cause of concern for them."

The renowned commentator highlighted that overseas backups like Mohammad Nabi and Tim Southee are not enticing bowling options either. Chopra observed:

"They have six good options in their bowling but they don't have anyone behind them. Although this team has Mohammad Nabi and Tim Southee sitting outside, they are just alright, not very good. I felt they will retain Lockie Ferguson but they didn't."

KKR could not reacquire Lockie Ferguson at the IPL 2022 Auction. The New Zealand speedster was bought by the Gujarat Titans for a whopping sum of ₹10 crore.

