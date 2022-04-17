“Don’t see him scoring runs against GT as well” - Aakash Chopra predicts another failure for CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Akash Chopra feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dry run with the bat in IPL 2022 is likely to continue against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

CSK will face GT in the second match of Sunday's (17 April) IPL 2022 double-header at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Previewing the contest on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that struggling Chennai opener Gaikwad could be in for another tough game against a high-quality Gujarat bowling line-up. He opined:

“It’s been five matches and Ruturaj hasn’t scored too many runs yet. Honestly, I don’t see him scoring runs against GT as well. On such a surface against a quality bowling attack, if your confidence is down, chances of scoring runs become very slim. This is a big issue. Meanwhile, Robin Uthappa needs to bat in the same way that he did in the last match against Bangalore.”

Gaikwad, 25, has scored a mere 35 runs in five IPL 2022 matches at a paltry average of seven and a strike rate of 85.37. His opening partner Uthappa has hammered 194 runs in five games at a strike rate of 163.03. In the last match against RCB, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star registered his best IPL score of 88.

“Expecting him to fire and do a little more” - Aakash Chopra on CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali

Apart from Gaikwad’s woeful run with the bat, Moeen Ali’s inconsistency at No. 3 is also hurting Chennai. The 34-year-old has registered scores of 35, 0, 48 and three in the four matches he has played so far this season.

According to Chopra, the England all-rounder needs to do much better, given his experience and talent. The 44-year-old said:

“Moeen Ali started off well in this season but he has tapered off since. In between, he scored some runs in one innings, but he batted quite slowly in that game as well. I am expecting him to fire and do a little more.”

The former cricketer backed the move to promote the in-form Shivam Dube up the order. Sharing his views on the same, he stated:

“Shivam Dube is being promoted in the batting order. It is a good thing to do because he has been in great form. As a result, Rayudu has been moved down and his role has been reduced. But they might need him against GT if wickets fall in the middle.”

Coming into bat at No. 4, Dube scored an unbeaten 95 off 46 balls against RCB. He featured in a third-wicket stand of 165 with Uthappa as CSK registered their first win of IPL 2022.

Edited by Samya Majumdar