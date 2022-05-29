×
"It is no longer on his head" - Aakash Chopra predicts Chahal to win back IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't picked up a wicket in RR's two playoff matches to date [P/C: iplt20.com]
Kartik Iyer
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Modified May 29, 2022 09:33 AM IST
Aakash Chopra has predicted that Yuzvendra Chahal will win back the Purple Cap in the IPL 2022 final between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Chahal, with 26 scalps, is the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 along with Wanindu Hasaranga. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner is the current Purple Cap holder because of being more economical.

While previewing the final encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted Chahal to be amongst the wickets. He observed:

"Chahal to get the Purple Cap back. It is no longer on his head, it is with Hasaranga. But I feel in this encounter, in whichever type of pitch the match might be played, I understand two or more wickets from him."
The former India cricketer also expects Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult to have a field day with the ball. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Shami and Boult will together take more than four wickets. Both Shami and Boult with the new ball. Shami has dismissed Jos (Buttler), Shimron Hetmyer also many times. Trent Boult can dismiss Saha, has dismissed Wade quite a few times. You look at the bigger players in the final."

Shami and Boult picked up a wicket apiece in the Qualifier 1 clash between the two sides. The two premier bowlers were slightly expensive as well and will hope to deliver the goods in the all-important title decider.

"Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will together score at least 60 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will be looking to win their maiden IPL title as skippers [P/C: iplt20.com]
Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will be looking to win their maiden IPL title as skippers [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will make decent contributions with the bat. He predicted:

"Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, the two captains, will together score at least 60 runs. One is captaining for the first time and the other does the captaincy but is not in the Indian captaincy race. It is an important match for both of them. Their numbers against each other's teams are fantastic."

The reputed commentator concluded by picking the Rajasthan Royals as the likely winner of the IPL 2022 final. Aakash Chopra said:

"And I am going with Rajasthan Royals to win, let's see who wins the match today."
The Gujarat Titans have won both games between the two sides in IPL 2022 thus far. However, the Royals have the advantage of having played an encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
