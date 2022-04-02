“There are issues in the batting” - Aakash Chopra previews GT's chances against DC

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that the Gujarat Titans (GT) need to address their batting woes. Gujarat got their IPL 2022 campaign off to a winning start, defeating fellow debutants the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Despite winning their opening encounter, Chopra reckons that GT will not have it easy in their second match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Previewing Gujarat’s chances, the former India opener said that the Titans will have to improve their batting. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“There are issues in the batting (for GT). If you look at the last match, Shubman Gill played a bad shot and got out. Matthew Wade, the other opener, was looking okay but also got out. Vijay Shankar also came and went. Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia scored runs and won them the game, but batting is definitely their concern for now."

Chasing a gettable 159 against LSG, Gujarat made heavy work of the target. Opener Gill was out for a duck, trying to take on Dushmantha Chameera. Matthew Wade hung around for a 29-ball 30 but never looked in command.

Vijay Shankar was cleaned up for four. Skipper Hardik Pandya (33 off 28), Rahul Tewatia (40* off 24) and Miller (30 off 21) then combined to lift GT over the victory line with two balls in hand.

“GT's bowling is gun” - Aakash Chopra

While Chopra was skeptical of Gujarat's batting, he had no such issues with their bowling. According to the 44-year-old, they have a fine bowling attack that can trouble most opponents in IPL 2022. He elaborated:

“Their batting may be a concern, but GT's bowling is gun. Mohammed Shami had stunned LSG with three quick wickets. This can happen again. Lockie Ferguson was wicketless in the last game but he can pick up wickets against Delhi because has the quality. Rashid Khan is a magician with the ball. Hardik Pandya is bowling and Rahul Tewatia can also chip in.”

Shami was Gujarat's standout performer against Lucknow, returning with figures of three for 25. He dismissed KL Rahul on the first ball of the match and also got the prized scalps of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.

Varun Aaron picked up two wickets but conceded 45 runs. Ferguson and Rashid were economical, with figures of zero for 24 and one for 27 respectively.

