“He was trying to hit every ball for 4” - Aakash Chopra questions RR skipper Sanju Samson’s batting approach in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has questioned Sanju Samson’s batting approach in IPL 2022. According to the former Indian batter, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain has gone with the mindset of hitting every ball to the boundary in some of the games.

Samson, 27, has scored 359 runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.92. He has an impressive strike rate of 153.42, but has crossed the half-century mark only twice.

Samson will be keen to come up with a good knock when Rajasthan take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 68 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 20 May. Previewing the game, Chopra expressed displeasure with Samson’s approach with the willow and said:

“Last time, he batted at this venue, he was trying to hit every ball for 4. It doesn’t work that way and that’s the problem. If he tries to hit every ball for four or six, he is bound to get out. He needs to give himself some time.”

Samson was dismissed for 32 off 24 when RR took on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday (May 15).

Chopra added that, with Shimron Hetmyer back, the Rajasthan captain should stick to batting at his preferred No. 3 position. He stated:

“When Hetmyer is available, Samson doesn’t have to think about his batting order. He came in at No. 5 once instead of No. 3 (when Hetmyer was unavailable).”

Chopra also expressed confidence that opener Jos Buttler will be back among the runs against Chennai. He opined:

“Jos Buttler is due for runs and I feel he will score today. I think he'll be a bit more careful at the start and if he gets through that initial period, there is a bright chance of him scoring big.”

The RR opener has registered scores of 22, 30, seven and two in his last four outings.

“Devdutt Padikkal has been batting beautifully at No. 4” - Aakash Chopra praises RR batter

Chopra has been highly impressed with the performance of young batter Devdutt Padikkal at No. 4. The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that the left-hander is doing a good job in his new role. Chopra explained:

“Devdutt Padikkal has been batting beautifully at No. 4. He's been given a different role lately and he’s been delivering the goods. He’s very good. I like him. Hetmyer comes in at No. 5 and Riyan Parag at No. 6. I feel they will have to leave Jimmy Neesham out of the playing XI.”

Padikkal has registered scores of 31, 48 and 39 in the franchise’s last three IPL 2022 matches.

Also Read: “He has been a bit slow and that will not work” - Aakash Chopra urges CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to lift his strike rate

Edited by Samya Majumdar