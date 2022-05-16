"This is the most important match of the week" - Aakash Chopra on significance of PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 clash

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has termed the Punjab Kings (PBKS) versus Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 clash on Monday as the "most important match of the week."

According to him, the winner of the contest to be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will make it through to the playoffs.

Both Punjab and Delhi have 12 points each from 12 matches. However, DC are in fifth due to a superior net run rate while PBKS are seventh. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are presently in sixth position. They are also on 12 points but have only one match left in the league stage.

The winner of the PBKS-DC clash could end the IPL 2022 league stage with a maximum of 16 points. The loser of Monday's match will finish on 14 points even if they win their last league game.

However, that might not be enough for them to qualify as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are already on 16 points while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are on 14. All three teams have one match left.

Assessing the situation ahead of the Punjab-Delhi game, Chopra opined on his YouTube channel:

"According to me, this is the most important match of the week. Whoever wins this game can finish with 16 points. And I personally feel the team which wins Monday’s match will qualify for the playoffs. It’s the mother of all battles."

Both teams will head into Monday's clash having tasted victories in their previous matches. Punjab defeated RCB by 54 runs while Delhi got the better of RR by eight wickets.

"Neither of these teams have been good at winning consecutive matches" - Chopra on PBKS and DC's inconsistency

One of the biggest problems for both DC and PBKS in IPL 2022 has been their inability to put together a winning streak. They have been on identical paths in the last five matches, winning every alternate game.

According to Chopra, the teams will have to break this trend to move ahead in the competition. The 44-year-old concluded:

"Only one of these two teams can reach 16 points. There is no guarantee, though, as they have to win back-to-back matches. But neither of these teams have been good at winning consecutive matches this season. It’s mostly been win-loss, win-loss for both sides."

Punjab's last IPL 2022 league match will be against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 22 while Delhi will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 21.

