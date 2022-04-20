“Rishabh Pant’s bat hasn’t done the talking yet” - Aakash Chopra wants bigger scores from DC skipper in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has stated that while Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has looked in decent touch in IPL 2022, his batting performances haven’t been up to expectations. According to the former Indian opener, despite Pant managing impressive scores of 20-30s, those are not going to be enough for his team in the competition.

The 24-year-old has scored 144 runs in five IPL 2022 matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 146.94. His best of 43 came off 29 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a losing cause.

Pant's form will be under the scanner when Delhi take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (20 April). Speaking about the DC’s captain’s batting performance in IPL 2022, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Rishabh Pant’s bat hasn’t done the talking yet. He did score 34 off 17 in the last game, but we are waiting for him to make that big score of 70 or 80, for that matter even a hundred.”

Pant’s untimely dismissal for 34 runs off 17 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) played a key role behind Delhi’s 16-run defeat in their previous match. The left-hander tried to slap a full toss from Mohammed Siraj over cover, but ended up getting caught as Virat Kohli pulled off a one-handed stunner. The DC skipper's wicket left the team in major strife at 142 for six while chasing 190.

“DC’s batting in the middle is looking empty” - Aakash Chopra

Admitting that Delhi’s opening pair look strong with both David Warner and Prithvi Shaw in form, Chopra added that the story is quite the opposite in the middle order.

The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that there has been no consistency with regards to performances, which is hurting team’s efficiency. The 44-year-old elaborated:

“No one has consistently performed in the batting in the middle-order. Sometimes Lalit Yadav does well, sometimes Axar Patel or Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz was batting well, but then got dropped. They haven’t given a chance to Yash Dhull or Kona Bharat, why I have got no idea. But they must consider these options, because DC’s batting in the middle is looking empty.”

Against Bangalore, Delhi looked in command at one stage. They were 94 for one in the 12th over. However, Warner’s dismissal for 66 triggered a middle-order collapse and DC ended up on 173 for seven.

Edited by Samya Majumdar