“Ravindra Jadeja needs to bat higher in the order” - Aakash Chopra wants CSK skipper to take greater responsibility with the bat in IPL 2022

Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja needs to take greater responsibility with the willow and bat higher up the order in IPL 2022.

Jadeja came in at No. 5 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and scored an unbeaten 26 off 28 balls. In Chennai’s previous encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he batted at No. 6 and scored 17 off nine deliveries.

CSK lost both matches and will be looking to get their first points on the board when they face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra urged Jadeja to utilize his batting skills better and said:

“Ravindra Jadeja needs to bat higher in the order. He came in too late in the last match. He can definitely bat higher than that. He can bat ahead of Shivam Dube. Of course, Dube did some score some runs. If you look at their batting order, they have Jaddu, Dube, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu. The batting is looking okay apart from runs not coming from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Even in the last game, they managed to cross 200 against Lucknow.”

While Chennai scored 210 for seven against Lucknow, they lost the game by six wickets as LSG chased down the target with three balls in hand.

“There is no pace, bounce or swing” - Aakash Chopra on CSK’s weak bowling line-up

Shifting focus to CSK's bowling, Chopra stated that the defending champions have some massive issues in the department. He claimed that, even with a dry ball, Chennai lack the players who can make an impact. The former opener elaborated:

“The problem for CSK is actually with the bowling. They really need to do something about it. In fact, I feel, even if they bowl first with a dry ball, their bowling will still be weak. There is no pace, bounce or swing - be it Tushar Deshpande or Mukesh Chowdhury. Even Dwaine Pretorius and Dwayne Bravo are not gun T20 bowlers when it comes to the new ball. Chennai are facing a lot of issues in this department.”

Chennai were dealt a big blow ahead of IPL 2022 as their main pacer Deepak Chahar sustained a right quadriceps injury during the final T20 against the West Indies in February. As of now, there is no clear picture over his availability for the ongoing IPL.

