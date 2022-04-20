“Rovman Powell has done nothing till now” - Aakash Chopra worried for DC over all-rounder’s batting form in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra is worried for the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise as one of their expensive purchases, batting all-rounder Rovman Powell, has done nothing of note in IPL 2022 so far. The former Indian opener expects the team to back the big-hitting West Indian for Wednesday’s (20 April) match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but urged them to have a backup plan in place.

The 28-year-old was purchased by Delhi at the IPL auction in February for ₹2.8 crore. He has featured in all of DC’s five matches this season, managing to score only 31 runs at a paltry average of 6.20 and a strike rate of 100. While his best of 20 came against the Gujarat Titans (GT), he has been dismissed twice without scoring.

Previewing Delhi’s IPL 2022 match against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium, Chopra spoke about Powell on his YouTube channel:

“Rovman Powell has been playing, but he has done nothing till now. And, if he has done nothing, then he is due to fire. Delhi will be hoping that he scores runs soon. But, if that doesn’t happen then you need a backup.”

Picked as an all-rounder, Powell has bowled only one over in IPL 2022 so far in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), conceding 17 runs.

“Prithvi Shaw gets out to bouncers a lot” - Aakash Chopra on DC opener

Speaking about Delhi’s opening duo, Chopra admitted that both Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are looking in great form. But he did express concern over the former’s weakness against the rising ball. The 44-year-old said:

“The DC openers are beginning to do really well, which is very good news for the team. But, Prithvi Shaw gets out to bouncers a lot. David Warner is looking in great rhythm and will be expected to get stuck in.”

Shaw and Warner added 50 for DC in their previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but the former’s contribution was only 16. He was caught in the deep off Mohammed Siraj, miscuing his pull. Before the game against RCB, Shaw had registered consecutive fifties. He smacked 61 off 34 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and 51 off 29 against KKR.

Meanwhile, after struggling for rhythm in his first IPL 2022 match against LSG, Warner has struck form. He scored 61 off 45 against KKR and followed it up with 66 off 38 against RCB.

Edited by Samya Majumdar