"Spare a moment for that boy" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal's bad luck during Delhi Capitals' chase vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ran out of luck during their defense of a 161-run target in Wednesday's (May 11) IPL 2022 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner strung together a 144-run partnership for the second wicket to help the Capitals register a convincing win. However, both batters led a charmed life throughout their innings as they could have been dismissed multiple times.

While reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted Warner's lucky escape off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. He explained:

"Yuzi Chahal - spare a moment for that boy. What did he not do, he hit the ball on the stumps, the stumps and bails lit up but the umpire didn't give it out because the bails didn't fall. When you give a run-out or stumping, the light coming on is your indicator. The zing bails are very heavy, we need a legislation that if the light comes on, give the batter out."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also lauded Trent Boult for bowling a fiery spell at the start of the Delhi Capitals innings. Chopra observed:

"Rajasthan will also think that on another day we could have defended this total but if luck is not on your side, what can be done, nothing. Trent Boult was on fire, at times luck is not there. This year, he started well, then there was a dip in form, he got injured also but after that, the wickets had not come. But the way Srikar got out, of course Srikar should do better."

While appreciating Prasidh Krishna for the first over he bowled, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Marsh should have been given out off Boult's bowling. He elaborated:

"Marsh was out, how many times did he (Boult) beat him, he was getting beaten, the ball was hitting the pads but it was not hitting the edge. It hit the pads, the umpire didn't give it out and you didn't take the DRS. He was absolutely sensational to begin with. Prasidh Krishna bowled the first over as a maiden, he was also bowling well but no luck whatsoever."

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #DCvRR Not reviewing Mitch Marsh LBW off Boult last night huge error. Very rarely are two reviews used up in a game. On big moments you need to take a calculated risk, that was one of them. #IPL20222 Not reviewing Mitch Marsh LBW off Boult last night huge error. Very rarely are two reviews used up in a game. On big moments you need to take a calculated risk, that was one of them. #IPL20222 #DCvRR

The Delhi Capitals, who lost Srikar Bharat's wicket in the very first over, could have been in deeper trouble if Marsh had been given out leg-before-wicket when the ball hit his pad before hitting the bat. However, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder got a reprieve and made the best use of it by playing a match-winning 89-run knock.

"He didn't have any ego in being the hero's brother" - Aakash Chopra lauds David Warner's knock for the Delhi Capitals

David Warner played a slightly conservative knock [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking Marsh's all-round performance as the game-defining effort for the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra had a word of praise for Warner for playing second fiddle to his fellow Australian. He said:

"Mitchell Marsh played and David Warner played in a different fashion. Generally, he is the hero but he didn't have any ego in being the hero's brother here. When you don't have ego, you are hailed. He stayed there till the end - 'You are my senior partner, I am your junior partner, you hit'."

The Delhi Capitals chased down the target with eight wickets and almost two overs to spare. Rishabh Pant's side are placed fifth in the IPL 2022 points table, with 12 points to their credit, and might have to win both their remaining matches to stand a chance of making the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. Should players be given out bowled if the zing bails light up? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna