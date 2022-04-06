"Aate hi kaam shuru kar diye?" - Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav smashes fifty on comeback against KKR in IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav showed just what Mumbai Indians (MI) were missing from their batting line-up as his fantastic half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) helped his team put on a competitive total of 161/4 in their 20 overs.

The 31-year-old missed the first two games for MI as he was recovering from a finger injury. However, as soon as he was back, he showed no signs of rustiness and scored a blistering 52 off 36 balls.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the MI star back at his best. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Missed out one month of cricket due to injury, rehab at Nca, Mumbai lost first 2 matches, they were 45 for 2 at the 8th over in the 3rd match and then he smashed fifty from 34 balls. What a comeback, SKY. Missed out one month of cricket due to injury, rehab at Nca, Mumbai lost first 2 matches, they were 45 for 2 at the 8th over in the 3rd match and then he smashed fifty from 34 balls. What a comeback, SKY.

#SuryakumarYadav A Fifty For SKY On His Return. This Man Is So Good To Watch,Has all The Shots In the world and Absolutely Nails Them ..MI Badly Needed Him and he's Delivered ..Keep Touching New Highs ,SKY A Fifty For SKY On His Return. This Man Is So Good To Watch,Has all The Shots In the world and Absolutely Nails Them ..MI Badly Needed Him and he's Delivered ..Keep Touching New Highs ,SKY ❤#Ipl2022#MIvKKR #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/yY11aSylL4

Sai @akakrcb6 SKY fellow out of action for a month now coming back playing so well... Warra player . SKY fellow out of action for a month now coming back playing so well... Warra player .

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep SKY is all class in this format, special player. SKY is all class in this format, special player.

#KKRvsMI 14th IPL fifty for Suryakumar Yadav. Top batting and what a quality knock! 14th IPL fifty for Suryakumar Yadav. Top batting and what a quality knock! #KKRvsMI

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav's Today's Innings:-



•First 17 balls - 10 runs.

•Last 18 balls - 42 runs (233.33 SR). Suryakumar Yadav's Today's Innings:-•First 17 balls - 10 runs.•Last 18 balls - 42 runs (233.33 SR).

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 *Almost* no Indian attacks spin better than Suryakumar Yadav in limited-overs cricket. *Almost* no Indian attacks spin better than Suryakumar Yadav in limited-overs cricket.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #KKRvMI There are some players who just bring sheer delight to your face. Those you want to see perform every single time. Suryakumar Yadav is among those for me! Whaddaplaya! #IPL2022 There are some players who just bring sheer delight to your face. Those you want to see perform every single time. Suryakumar Yadav is among those for me! Whaddaplaya! #IPL2022 #KKRvMI

#SuryakumarYadav #MI Excellent fifty by Suryakumar Yadav in 34 balls. A classic knock by Surya, he just returned after recovering from an injury and he puts on a show. #MI VSKKR Excellent fifty by Suryakumar Yadav in 34 balls. A classic knock by Surya, he just returned after recovering from an injury and he puts on a show.#SuryakumarYadav #MI #MIVSKKR https://t.co/VvtT7aYY58

Suryakumar Yadav, Pollard power MI to 161/4

Although sides batting first in Pune have done well so far this season, Shreyas Iyer was keen to put MI into bat after winning the toss. The decision looked to be a good one for KKR as the pacers Umesh Yadav and young Rasikh Dar began really well in the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma struggled against the swing and bounce and was dismissed for just 3. Dewald Brevis came out to bat and made his intentions clear. He took the attack to the KKR bowlers and showed why he is considered a special talent.

Bravis smashed a 'no-look' six off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy, but his innings was short-lived as the spinner had the last laugh. Ishan Kishan too didn't get going and it was down to Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to take MI to a respective total.

Until the 15-over mark, Suryakumar was finding it difficult to time the ball well consistently. However, the 31-year-old exploded in the final five overs and got great support from Varma at the other end.

When Suryakumar Yadav departed for 52 in the last over, it looked like KKR would pull things back. However, Kieron Pollard smashed 22 runs off 5 balls to set a competitive target of 162.

KKR will still back themselves to chase the total down. However, they will need to start well. MI, on the other hand, will know that early wickets will give them an advantage.

