"Aate hi kaam shuru kar diye?" - Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav smashes fifty on comeback against KKR in IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav showed just what Mumbai Indians (MI) were missing from their batting line-up as his fantastic half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) helped his team put on a competitive total of 161/4 in their 20 overs.
The 31-year-old missed the first two games for MI as he was recovering from a finger injury. However, as soon as he was back, he showed no signs of rustiness and scored a blistering 52 off 36 balls.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the MI star back at his best. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav, Pollard power MI to 161/4
Although sides batting first in Pune have done well so far this season, Shreyas Iyer was keen to put MI into bat after winning the toss. The decision looked to be a good one for KKR as the pacers Umesh Yadav and young Rasikh Dar began really well in the powerplay.
Rohit Sharma struggled against the swing and bounce and was dismissed for just 3. Dewald Brevis came out to bat and made his intentions clear. He took the attack to the KKR bowlers and showed why he is considered a special talent.
Bravis smashed a 'no-look' six off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy, but his innings was short-lived as the spinner had the last laugh. Ishan Kishan too didn't get going and it was down to Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to take MI to a respective total.
Until the 15-over mark, Suryakumar was finding it difficult to time the ball well consistently. However, the 31-year-old exploded in the final five overs and got great support from Varma at the other end.
When Suryakumar Yadav departed for 52 in the last over, it looked like KKR would pull things back. However, Kieron Pollard smashed 22 runs off 5 balls to set a competitive target of 162.
KKR will still back themselves to chase the total down. However, they will need to start well. MI, on the other hand, will know that early wickets will give them an advantage.