"Adam Milne is a fantastic option" - Aakash Chopra names Deepak Chahar's replacement in CSK's XI for IPL 2022

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra believes Adam Milne could be a great option for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Deepak Chahar's absence.

CSK bought back Chahar, who has been their premier pacer in recent years, in the IPL 2022 auction for a whopping INR 14 crore. However, he injured himself during the T20I series against the West Indies and is set to miss a huge chunk of IPL 2022.

While this is an issue that needs to be addressed by the franchise, Aakash Chopra feels Milne is a good replacement for Chahar. Chopra believes the Kiwi can get more out of the pitches in Mumbai that have traditionally aided fast bowling. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what the 44-year-old had to say:

"CSK are playing on grounds like Wankhede, Brabourne and on these pitches you need pace. I think Adam Milne is a fantastic option. He has been a part of MI before and he will extract pace and bounce. So I think you need to change the composition and play overseas quicks."

Click here to view the IPL Winners List.

Wasim Jaffer agrees with Chopra's opinion on CSK's Adam Milne

Another former Indian opener and cricket expert in Wasim Jaffer agreed with what Chopra had to say about the inclusion of Adam Milne. However, he also opined that someone like Chris Jordan cannot be a new ball partner to Milne.

"I too feel Milne will be a starter. But the question is who will partner him. Jordan doesn't swing the ball as he bowls predominantly in the sixth over of the powerplay and then in the middle and at the death."

Jaffer believes the role of sharing the new ball with Milne can be given to Maheesh Theekshana, who has often bowled in the powerplay for Sri Lanka. The Mumbai veteran also named Indian U19 star Rajvardan Hangargekar as someone who can provide the Super Kings with some extra pace. Jaffer stated:

"They can either go with the mystery spin of Theekshana in the powerplay or play uncapped players like Hangargekar, who we have seen in the U19 World Cup can bowl 140+."

CSK will begin their IPL 2022 schedule in the opening game of the tournament against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra