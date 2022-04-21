“Rohit Sharma has not lived up to expectations” - Ajay Jadeja analyzes MI’s struggles ahead of IPL 2022 clash vs CSK

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja reckons that failing to deliver as a team is the reason behind the Mumbai Indians (MI) being at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table. While many pundits have attributed the team's woes to a weak bowling line-up, Jadeja pointed out that even their strong batting unit hasn’t done the job.

Mumbai are currently rock-bottom in the standings, having lost all six of their IPL 2022 matches. On Thursday (21 April), they will be up against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who themselves have tasted victory in only one out of their six matches.

Previewing the match during a discussion on Cricbuzz, Jadeja analyzed Mumbai’s batting performance in depth and opined:

“Mumbai, as a team, are struggling, Rohit Sharma has not lived up to expectations. Ishan Kishan’s numbers are good, but he has had to work hard for his runs. He has not looked his usual fluent self out in the middle. And, with two of three from the engine room gone (Pandya brothers), even Kieron Pollard is not able to do much.”

Shifting focus to the positives in Mumbai's batting, the 51-year-old added:

“Suryakumar Yadav has looked in great touch since coming in. Dewald Brevis has displayed positivity. Tilak Varma has been the biggest positive.”

Suryakumar Yadav is Mumbai’s leading run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 200 runs from four matches. Ishan Kishan has 191 runs to his name from six games, while Tilak Varma has smashed 183 runs.

“Shouldn’t make a difference to the way they play” - Ajay Jadeja backs MI to play for pride

Despite losing six out of six, Mumbai are still mathematically in with a chance of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs. According to Jadeja, though, it is a far-fetched thought. He, however, expects MI to keep playing for pride and their fans in their remaining matches. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“Mathematically, Mumbai are still in with a chance to qualify, but it is a tough task. Still, it shouldn’t make a difference to the way they play. Yesterday, I saw a fan poster which said, ‘I am a fan of Mumbai Indians, not winning Mumbai Indians’. This has been Mumbai’s attitude over the years. That’s why they enjoy such loyal fan following.”

Mumbai and Chennai have met 32 times in the IPL, with the five-time champions enjoying a 19-13 lead in the famed rivalry.

