“It’s been 10 matches and Hasaranga hasn’t impressed” - Ajay Jadeja gives his verdict on RCB’s overseas spinner

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja has not been too impressed with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s performance in IPL 2022. According to Jadeja, the Sri Lankan’s performances have been below par and the franchise should start looking beyond him.

Hasaranga, 24, was purchased by Bangalore at the IPL auction in February for ₹10.75 crore. In 10 IPL 2022 matches, he has picked up 15 scalps at an average of 18.20 and an economy rate of 8.03.

Despite him being RCB’s leading wicket-taker this season thus far, Jadeja reckons Bangalore should start exploring other options. Speaking ahead of the franchise's clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune on Wednesday (4 May), the former cricketer told Cricbuzz:

“It’s been 10 matches and Hasaranga hasn’t impressed with the ball. He was purchased with much fanfare, but in some of the games, he has bowled only two to three overs. I don’t think he has delivered to expectations. There are Indian spinners in the squad. If they want, they can change the entire calculation and bring in a pure bowler. Hasaranga bats as well but by the time he comes in, the match is over. Instead of Hasaranga, RCB can for go for a proper bowler who can support Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.”

While Hasaranga has claimed 15 wickets for Bangalore, Harshal Patel has 10 wickets from nine matches. Josh Hazlewood also has 10 scalps from six games, while Mohammed Siraj has eight from 10.

“RCB are under greater pressure as they have more to lose” - Ajay Jadeja

Comparing Bangalore and Chennai's situation in IPL 2022, Jadeja opined that RCB will be under more pressure since they are still in with a decent chance to qualify for the playoffs. He explained:

“RCB are under greater pressure as they have more to lose. They are still in with a chance of qualifying but if they lose here, they may end up ruing the fact that they stumbled towards the end. For Chennai, from where they are coming in, it’s all plus.”

Heading into Wednesday’s match, Bangalore are sixth in the points table with five wins and as many losses. They have tasted defeat in their last three matches. CSK, meanwhile, are in ninth place but have won three of their last five games.

