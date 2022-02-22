Ajit Agarkar to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for IPL 2022: Reports

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is set to join Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) as an assistant coach. The franchise has not renewed the contracts of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, who were both assistant coaches until the IPL 2021 season.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Agarkar will join the DC camp after India's home series against Sri Lanka since he is part of Star Sports' broadcasting team. The India-Sri Lanka series is scheduled to end with the second Test on March 16.

The 44-year-old will be part of the DC coaching squad that includes head coach Ricky Ponting, batting coach Pravin Amre and bowling coach James Hopes. Kaif was appointed as an assistant coach ahead of the 2019 season, while former wicketkeeper Ratra's tenure was limited to one season (2021).

The stint with DC will be the former cricketer’s first assignment in a coaching role. Incidentally, earlier in the day, there were reports that Agarkar was in the fray to be Team India’s next bowling coach. According to a report in the Times of India, a senior member of the Indian team is keen to have him as the bowling coach until the 2023 ODI World Cup. The paper quoted a source as saying:

“The senior player, who plays a vital role in decision-making in Indian cricket now, wants an experienced hand like Agarkar guiding the bowlers till the 2023 ODI World Cup. Paras Mhambrey is a good bowling coach and can look after budding bowlers at India A, India Under-19, and at pacers the National Cricket Academy.”

Mhambrey took over as Team India’s bowling coach after Bharat Arun's stint came to an end following the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Ajit Agarkar had earlier represented Delhi as a player

The former India pacer, who once held the record for being the fastest bowler to reach 50 ODI scalps, represented the Delhi franchise as a player from 2011 to 2013. Before that, he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Overall, he played 42 IPL games and claimed 29 wickets.

Agarkar has an excellent record in one-day cricket. He finished his career with 288 wickets in 191 matches at an average of 27.85. He also claimed 58 scalps in 26 Tests.

He captained Mumbai in the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season and led them to a title triumph. Agarkar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2013.

