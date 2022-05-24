"All I need for the next few days" - Rohit Sharma shares a glimpse of his Maldives vacation 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma is currently holidaying in the Maldives following the team's elimination from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The star cricketer took to his social media accounts earlier today to share an adorable picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh from their trip.

Rohit Sharma appeared to be enjoying himself in the company of his better half and also wrote a sweet caption for her. His fans gave the post a big thumbs up by flooding it with likes and comments.

Th 35-year-old posted on Instagram:

"This is all I need for the next few days…. ❤️🐠🐬🐳 #DiscoverSoneva #ExperienceSoneva #SonevaJani @discoversoneva."

Sharma led-Mumbai's IPL 2022 campaign proved to be a forgettable one as they failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs. They were also the first team to be knocked out of the competition.

The five-time champions finished as wooden spooners in this year's cash-rich league. MI managed to secure just four victories from their 14 matches and ended up with eight points.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2022

Apart from MI's dismal performances, Sharma's ordinary form with the bat also came under the scanner. The right-hander wasn't able to get going in the tournament and failed to score any big runs.

He mustered just 268 runs from his 14 appearances and wasn't able to cross the 50-run mark even once. Furthermore, he had an underwhelming average of 19.14 along with a strike rate of 120.18.

The opener is expected to return to cricketing action in July. He will lead Team India in the postponed fifth Test against England, scheduled to be played in Birmingham from July 1.

It is worth mentioning that he has been rested for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against South Africa.

