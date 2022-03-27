"Almost like a highlights package"- Faf du Plessis's sensational 88 on RCB debut sends fans into a frenzy

Faf du Plessis began his RCB captaincy tenure in astonishing fashion, smashing a magnificent 88-run knock in their IPL 2022 opening game against Punjab Kings, which sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
Batting first after losing the toss, RCB posted a mammoth total of 205/2 in 20 overs. Openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat (21) gave a decent start by putting in 50 runs in seven overs.
Virat Kohli then joined hands with the RCB skipper to take the innings forward. Faf was on 23 off 34 balls at the end of the 11th over.
After a sedate start, he found his rhythm in the 13th over by smacking Odean Smith all over the park to bring up his half-century on debut for RCB off 41 balls.
The 37-year-old then continued to play an aggressive brand of cricket and eventually perished in the 18th over, trying to hit Arshdeep Singh's delivery out of the ground.
In the end, Dinesh Karthik (32* in 14 balls) played an exhilarating cameo to provide a boost to RCB's total in death overs. Virat Kohli (41* in 29 balls) played the role of anchor to perfection.
Rahul Chahar (1/22) and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) were the picks of the bowlers for Punjab Kings in the contest. RCB batters were especially severe on big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith (0/52), who made his IPL debut today.
They desperately missed their ace overseas bowler Kagiso Rabada in the death overs. He missed the game due to quarantine.
Fans hail Faf du Plessis for his special knock
Fans were in awe after witnessing the high-class aggressive batsmanship of Faf du Plessis in this contest.
They took to Twitter and heaped praise on him for leading the charge from the front and taking RCB to a formidable total in their first game of the season.
