"Almost like a highlights package"- Faf du Plessis's sensational 88 on RCB debut sends fans into a frenzy

Faf du Plessis began his RCB captaincy tenure in astonishing fashion, smashing a magnificent 88-run knock in their IPL 2022 opening game against Punjab Kings, which sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

Batting first after losing the toss, RCB posted a mammoth total of 205/2 in 20 overs. Openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat (21) gave a decent start by putting in 50 runs in seven overs.

Virat Kohli then joined hands with the RCB skipper to take the innings forward. Faf was on 23 off 34 balls at the end of the 11th over.

After a sedate start, he found his rhythm in the 13th over by smacking Odean Smith all over the park to bring up his half-century on debut for RCB off 41 balls.

The 37-year-old then continued to play an aggressive brand of cricket and eventually perished in the 18th over, trying to hit Arshdeep Singh's delivery out of the ground.

In the end, Dinesh Karthik (32* in 14 balls) played an exhilarating cameo to provide a boost to RCB's total in death overs. Virat Kohli (41* in 29 balls) played the role of anchor to perfection.

Rahul Chahar (1/22) and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) were the picks of the bowlers for Punjab Kings in the contest. RCB batters were especially severe on big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith (0/52), who made his IPL debut today.

They desperately missed their ace overseas bowler Kagiso Rabada in the death overs. He missed the game due to quarantine.

Fans hail Faf du Plessis for his special knock

Fans were in awe after witnessing the high-class aggressive batsmanship of Faf du Plessis in this contest.

They took to Twitter and heaped praise on him for leading the charge from the front and taking RCB to a formidable total in their first game of the season.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Brilliant from Faf. Virat and Dinesh. But chaseble target on this pitch. Hasaranga’s 4 overs crucial for RCB. #RCBvsPBKS Brilliant from Faf. Virat and Dinesh. But chaseble target on this pitch. Hasaranga’s 4 overs crucial for RCB. #RCBvsPBKS

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh How good was new captain of @RCBTweets @faf1307 what a knock .. followed by @imVkohli and great finishing touch by @DineshKarthik . Gr8 pitch to bat but 200 plus is a big target for @PunjabKingsIPL can they chase ??? What say guys How good was new captain of @RCBTweets 💪 @faf1307 what a knock .. followed by @imVkohli and great finishing touch by @DineshKarthik . Gr8 pitch to bat but 200 plus is a big target for @PunjabKingsIPL can they chase ??? What say guys

Prathap @The_boredGuy RCB batters hitting boundaries like: RCB batters hitting boundaries like: https://t.co/wbTYUxCvji

Danish Sait @DanishSait 27th March, 2022 is a special day 🏻 2 blockbusters in 1 evening. KGF2 Trailer and RCB’s performance27th March, 2022 is a special day 2 blockbusters in 1 evening. KGF2 Trailer and RCB’s performance 😃 27th March, 2022 is a special day ✊🏻❤️

Sagar @sagarcasm CSK owners and fans watching Faf Du Plessis CSK owners and fans watching Faf Du Plessis https://t.co/wQA3dDeEtM

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst #PBKSvRCB Faf du Plessis scored 41 runs from 26 deliveries of spin in the middle overs today. Only once in his career has he scored more runs against spin in this phase (v India inn 2014). A highly unusual but well-timed intervention from the RCB captain. #IPL2022 Faf du Plessis scored 41 runs from 26 deliveries of spin in the middle overs today. Only once in his career has he scored more runs against spin in this phase (v India inn 2014). A highly unusual but well-timed intervention from the RCB captain. #IPL2022 #PBKSvRCB

Titu Mama @TituTweets_

Levels The greatest ever overseas player to play for RCB isn't even the fourth retention of CSKLevels The greatest ever overseas player to play for RCB isn't even the fourth retention of CSKLevels💉 https://t.co/v58E8c9993

L0ozifer @ImAdarsh113 Hesson adding maxwell to this rcb batting line up Hesson adding maxwell to this rcb batting line up https://t.co/xBRKElnjss

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Faf Du Plessis departs for a brilliant 88 in 57 balls. He was 23(34) at one stage, scored last 65 runs from just 23 balls. A captain's knock by Faf, excellent innings. Faf Du Plessis departs for a brilliant 88 in 57 balls. He was 23(34) at one stage, scored last 65 runs from just 23 balls. A captain's knock by Faf, excellent innings. https://t.co/FoIcChVwa8

