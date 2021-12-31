IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham will be one of those street-smart and handy cricketers who will attract some eyeballs during the IPL 2022 Auction. The Karnataka all-rounder didn't play a single game for Chennai the previous season (Note that he was brought in for a whopping 9.25 Cr during the 2021 auction).

The burly batter and tweaker comes with ample IPL experience. He's played 24 games and has 16 wickets to show for and has been part of the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at three teams that will be eager to sign the all-rounder.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore can bag the all-rounder during the IPL 2022 Auction

RCB will be one of the franchises eager to bag Krishnappa Gowtham during the IPL 2022 Auction. The side will look for an off-spinner to complement a leggie (assuming they acquire Yuzvendra Chahal back again).

In the end, Gowtham went unused in Chennai despite the whopping price tag, so it is unlikely that RCB will take the same route.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad lacked depth in IPL 2021. With an experienced campaigner in Gowtham, they can benefit from his ability as an all-rounder if they buy him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

With Muttiah Muralitharan as their spin bowling coach, the youngster can also pick up a thing or two and add to his repertoire as he looks for an India stint.

#3 Ahmedabad/Lucknow franchises

With two new franchises on the block, Gowtham has a shot at finding two new homes to be part of during the IPL 2022 Auction. The Karnataka all-rounder will be on the radar of at least one of these teams who will be keen to acquire a promising player in their ranks in their maiden IPL outing.

Edited by Rohit Mishra