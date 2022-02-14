×
Create
Notifications

"A new journey" - KL Rahul tweets photo to show his excitement as Lucknow Super Giants form first squad at IPL 2022 auction

KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants in their first IPL season.
KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants in their first IPL season.
Abhimanyu Bose
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 14, 2022 02:21 PM IST
News

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul took to Twitter on Monday to share his excitement after the franchise built its first-ever squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.

The 29-year-old posted a photo in which Rahul can be seen writing down the complete squad list on a notebook.

"A new journey," he captioned the post.
A New journey 🧿@LucknowIPL https://t.co/OtpKH4MyiN

The franchise then retweeted him, writing:

"A KLass squad with a KLass captain."
A KLass squad with a KLass captain. 🤩🔥#LucknowSuperGiants twitter.com/klrahul11/stat…

LSG used up their complete ₹90 crore purse and finished with a squad comprising 21 players.

While they drafted in Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, LSG made 18 purchases in the mega auction.

The Super Giants have assembled. 🤩🤩Lucknow, how's our squad looking? 💪#TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction #LucknowSuperGiants https://t.co/41aHZ1wokj

Indian pacer Avesh Khan, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, was their most expensive buy at ₹10 crore. He became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament.

They also spent big on Jason Holder (₹8.75 crore) and Krunal Pandya (₹8.25 crore).

Avesh is set to be part of a deadly pace attack along with Holder and Mark Wood, whom they got for ₹7.50 crore.

With Holder and Stoinis also there as pace-bowling all-rounders, they have a good-looking attack, with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Ankit Rajpoot as backups.

KL Rahul part of blockbuster opening partnership at LSG

Lucknow Super Giants got a bumper deal when they signed Quinton de Kock for ₹6.75 crore. The South African wicketkeeper-batter is set to open for the team along with skipper KL Rahul.

They also have Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda, apart from Stoinis and Krunal Pandya in their batting order. The inclusion of Jason Holder has made it a formidable all-round unit.

LSG recruited Evin Lewis as a backup opener and also have the likes of Manan Vohra and Kyle Mayers as backup players.

Krunal and Hooda, of course, will also contribute to their spin department, which otherwise comprises Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Overall, LSG had a good outing at their maiden IPL auction and will be happy with the squad they have for their first season.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Here is the full LSG squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ankit Rajpoot, Evin Lewis, Dushmantha Chameera, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी