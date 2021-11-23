Aakash Chopra picks 4 retentions for RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 auction; leaves out Glenn Maxwell despite AB de Villiers' retirement

Aakash Chopra has picked four possible retentions for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The mercurial Glenn Maxwell failed to find favor with the cricketer-turned-commentator.

RCB will be without the services of AB de Villiers in IPL 2022, with the Proteas great having announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket. This might open the door for the likes of Maxwell to be retained as an overseas player.

#ThankYouAB “I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.” - @ABdeVilliers17 “I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.” - @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB https://t.co/5b6RUYfjDY

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about RCB's potential retentions after AB de Villiers' retirement. He responded:

"Virat Kohli and Yuzi Chahal will be my first two choices. If I have two more in my hand, I will try for Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Paddikal. These will be my four. I will think about these four for sure. In fact, I can think about Harshal as well - Siraj/Harshal."

The former India cricketer shared his reason for not choosing Glenn Maxwell as one of the possible retentions for RCB. Chopra explained:

"You might be thinking about Glenn Maxwell, that why am I not wanting to retain him. It is because I don't have hundred percent confidence. He is doing very well but I don't know if he will continue doing that. So, I don't want to take that chance."

Aakash Chopra added that the franchises should concentrate more on retaining Indian players rather than overseas ones. He said:

"We can get more overseas players in the market space if we want, you don't get Indians. I look at Indians most of the times when it comes to retentions."

Maxwell was RCB's standout performer with the bat in IPL 2021. He was the tournament's fifth-highest run-scorer, his 513 runs coming at an excellent strike rate of 144.10.

"It might be a toss-up between Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's seam-bowling retention

Harshal Patel was the game-changer for RCB with the ball in IPL 2021

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that it might be a close call between Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj as RCB's final retention. He elaborated:

"It might be a toss-up between Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj. You can look at Siraj with a slightly more long-term vision. Harshal, the way he is developing, the last 12 months have been extremely good, so maybe Harshal Patel. But then you are looking at three seasons, not just one or two."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The retention of RCB likely will be Kohli, Maxwell, Siraj and Chahal - very good core but the absence of Devilliers will be tough to overcome. The retention of RCB likely will be Kohli, Maxwell, Siraj and Chahal - very good core but the absence of Devilliers will be tough to overcome.

RCB will not be able to retain four Indian players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction as only a maximum of three such retentions are allowed. The Bangalore-based franchise might opt to retain Maxwell as an overseas player in such a scenario.

