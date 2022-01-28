"He is a 3-over powerplay bank" - Aakash Chopra feels Deepak Chahar could be the most expensive Indian bowler at IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons Deepak Chahar could be the most expensive Indian bowler at the IPL 2022 auction.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted not to retain Chahar ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the defending champions' three Indian retentions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked to pick the likely most expensive Indian bowler at the IPL 2022 auction. He responded:

"There are a lot of names who are going to be available. There will be some fight for the Indian names. But I still believe that Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive; it's just a gut feel. There will be a lot of teams who will put money on him because he is a three-over powerplay bank."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Chahar brings multiple skills to the table. Chopra explained:

"He is a wicket-taker. Even if he is expensive, he will pick up wickets. He is batting alright, and is putting his case forward again and again. Deepak Chahar bowls difficult overs in the powerplay; he is maturing as a player. So I am going with Deepak Chahar as the most expensive Indian bowler in the auction."

Apart from his prowess with the new ball, Chahar has showcased his immense potential with the bat in recent times. While he won India an ODI against Sri Lanka when they seemed down and out, he almost did an encore in the final ODI of the recent series against South Africa.

"There is one thing common between Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar" - Aakash Chopra

Deepak Chahar (lefT) and Shardul Thakur have stood out as bowling all-rounders of late.

Reflecting on some of the other bowlers who might be in contention, Aakash Chopra opined that Shardul Thakur is unlikely to be the most expensive one at the upcoming auction. Chopra elaborated in this regard:

"Can Shardul Thakur be the one? He can be, but will he be the most expensive? I am not a 100%, honestly, because he is a middle-overs bowler. There is one thing common between him and Deepak - that both can bat. That is another string to their bow, which is outstanding."

The renowned commentator also named some of the other Indian bowlers who might strike gold at the IPL 2022 auction. Chopra observed:

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a four-over bank, but I don't think he will be the most expensive. Rahul Chahar and Yuzi Chahal will be expensive. Harshal Patel will also be expensive, and money will be put on Avesh Khan as well."

Aakash Chopra concluded by predicting that the Indian players will likely earn more than their overseas counterparts at the IPL 2022 auction.

