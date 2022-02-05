"Remember the name" - Aakash Chopra feels Rajvardhan Hangargekar might strike gold at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra believes Rajvardhan Hangargekar could be one of the most sought-after uncapped Indian players at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Hangargekar is an integral member of the Indian team at the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. Apart from his prowess with the ball, the Maharashtra pacer has also exhibited his big-hitting skills in the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Rajvardhan Hangargekar as a slightly out-of-the-box pick as one of the most expensive uncapped Indian players at the upcoming mega auction. He said:

"I am going with an absolute wildcard entry. He is Rajvardhan Hangargekar. He is our under-19 player. He can improve the balance of your team immensely. According to me, Rajvardhan Hangargekar - remember the name."

The former India opener feels Hangargekar will draw more interest than even the likes of Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed at the auction. Chopra reasoned:

"He bowls medium pace and bats, he hits a lot of sixes, he is one of the most aggressive strikers of the cricket ball in the ongoing under-19 World Cup. You might think I will speak about Yash Dhull or Rasheed, I am not talking about any of them."

Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed drew a lot of plaudits for their exploits in the Under-19 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia. The duo stitched together a 204-run third-wicket partnership to help India beat the Aussies by 96 runs.

"He hits sixes for timepass" - Aakash Chopra on Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar brings multiple skills to the table

Aakash Chopra was particularly appreciative of Hangargekar's ability to play the big shots. He elaborated:

"I am talking about a player who is very important for the team and the skillset which is not available. He has taken wickets in every match and the way he hits, he has a strike of 185 in the under-19 World Cup, he has hit six sixes and two fours and has batted in just three innings. He hits sixes for timepass."

The renowned commentator concluded by saying that the 19-year-old can change the course of the game with his all-round abilities. Chopra observed:

"I will follow his name carefully to see what happens. If the teams are watching and thinking attentively, he could be the one for the future. He is 19 years old, groom him, he can change the complexion of the game."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar." - Ravi Ashwin (On his YT channel) "This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar." - Ravi Ashwin (On his YT channel)

Hangargekar has scalped five wickets in as many Under-19 World Cup matches at an excellent economy rate of 3.35. He has also smashed 52 runs in three innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 39.

