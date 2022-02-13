"Sunrisers Hyderabad have been disappointing" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's batting picks on Day 1 of IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra believes Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a disappointing Day 1 at the IPL 2022 auction.

SRH had retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik ahead of the mega auction. They bought ten more players on the first day of the auction, but it did not include any big-name Indian batters.

While reviewing the first day of the auction, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said about Sunrisers Hyderabad:

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have been disappointing. They have 20 crores; they can do the course correction, but they have taken plenty of bowlers, and there are no batters. You took Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, and Kane Williamson is there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly critical of the IPL 2016 champions' Indian batting picks, explaining:

"Other than them, you only have players who you had earlier - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad - they were not doing the job last year itself, then why you had to make so many changes. They have been poor."

Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore) was Sunrisers Hyderabad's biggest investment on Day 1 of the auction. Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.5 crore) and Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.5 crore) were their other expensive buys.

"They are trying to recreate the same magic" - Aakash Chopra on Chennai Super Kings' buys

Chennai Super Kings bought Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo on Day 1 of the auction.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted to reacquire their tried-and-tested players, observing:

"Chennai Super Kings have 20 crores left. They are trying to recreate the same magic. They have gone back to the same people. For the first time in their history, they have spent more than 10 crores; they have given 14 crores to Deepak Chahar."

The 44-year-old added that the veterans who were part of CSK's title-winning campaign last year are all back in the mix, elaborating:

"They have picked Dwayne Bravo, which is very very interesting in my opinion. They picked Robin Uthappa on the base price, took Ambati Rayudu, and said that they only go to those people who won them the title earlier."

While acknowledging that Chennai Super Kings don't need a keeper and already have a good batting lineup, Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that the defending champions need to add meat to their bowling department.

