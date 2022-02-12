"AB de Villiers left, Faf du Plessis came" - Twitter reacts as RCB snap up South African star in IPL 2022 auction

Faf du Plessis was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹7 crore as their first buy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.

Du Plessis, despite being 37, finished as the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2021. He missed out on the Orange Cap by just a single run to his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. Hence, du Plessis was bound to be in demand in the IPL 2022 auction.

While RCB fans celebrated the purchase, there were plenty of CSK supporters who were left disappointed at failing to retain him at the auction. Some argued that ₹7 crore was too high a price for the veteran South African.

Here are the best reactions on social media:

Vikram Sathaye @vikramsathaye Kohli and Faf will be admiring each other’s stellar physiques in the gym and opening the innings too :) #IPLMegaAuction ! Nice one @RCBTweets Kohli and Faf will be admiring each other’s stellar physiques in the gym and opening the innings too :) #IPLMegaAuction ! Nice one @RCBTweets

Srini Mama @SriniMaama16 Faf to RCB for 7C. Can't fathom Faf to RCB for 7C. Can't fathom 😭

Sindhu @Itsme_Sindhuu



Feel it's expensive but hope it's worth it. Welcome Faf to RCBFeel it's expensive but hope it's worth it. Welcome @faf1307 Faf to RCB❤️🔥Feel it's expensive but hope it's worth it. Welcome @faf1307❤️

abhi @ab_bohara why hod why ? Faf to rcb is the last thing every csk fan wanted to see.why hod why ? #IPLMegaAuction2022 Faf to rcb is the last thing every csk fan wanted to see. 😭😭😭 why hod why ? #IPLMegaAuction2022

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Faf Du Plessis sold to RCB at 7cr. Kohli, Maxwell and Faf to play together. Faf Du Plessis sold to RCB at 7cr. Kohli, Maxwell and Faf to play together.

Prannesh @prannesh_45 Faf to RCB is something extraordinary imo !!



Expecting Faf to lead RCB this year :) Faf to RCB is something extraordinary imo !!Expecting Faf to lead RCB this year :)

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns AB Devilliers left, Faf Du Plessis came for RCB. AB Devilliers left, Faf Du Plessis came for RCB.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB Faf, VK and Maxi sounds okay to me #IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022 Welcome to the Challengers Faf du PlessisFaf, VK and Maxi sounds okay to me Welcome to the Challengers Faf du Plessis 😄😄 Faf, VK and Maxi sounds okay to me 😁 #IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022

Balashankar Prasanna @BalashankarPra4 Faf du Plessis deserved some good money and finally gets it. #IPLAuction Faf du Plessis deserved some good money and finally gets it. #IPLAuction

El Niño🇮🇳 @suppandiiii Faf Du plessis moving from CSK to RCB Faf Du plessis moving from CSK to RCB https://t.co/zyfAtPjchG

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Not at all surprised Faf du Plessis is getting so much interest. Available throughout and still has at least a couple of good seasons ahead of him. Goes to Bangalore for Rs 7 Crore. Not at all surprised Faf du Plessis is getting so much interest. Available throughout and still has at least a couple of good seasons ahead of him. Goes to Bangalore for Rs 7 Crore.

IPL 2022 auction: Faf du Plessis was RCB's only buy from marquee set

Faf du Plessis was the only player from the marquee set that RCB purchased at the auction.

Speaking about acquiring him, RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said:

"We're very happy, pretty much bang on budget. He's a proven IPL performer. Faf has done most of the work at the top of the order, we might not change that. Still plenty of work to do. We have a number of young players on our radar. I'm not going to give you too much. We have a few targets."

Shreyas Iyer, at ₹12.25 crore, was the most expensive buy from the set, going to the Kolkata Knight Riders. They also bagged Pat Cummins for ₹7.5 crore

Rajasthan Royals snapped up Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult, successfully bolstering their bowling attack.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, snapped up the former Delhi Capitals duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mohammed Shami became the Gujarat Titans' first signing in IPL auction history, while Lucknow Super Giants opened their account with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy