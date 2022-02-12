Avesh Khan smashes record for uncapped Indian player, sold to LSG for ₹10 crore in IPL 2022 auction

Pacer Avesh Khan today became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was snapped up for ₹10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction.

The record earlier belonged to spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, who was bought for ₹9.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2021, but did not play a single match in the season.

Avesh sparked an intense bidding war, but ended up with the new Lucknow franchise as CSK and Mumbai Indians pulled out of their attempts to sign him up.

Avesh was bound to attract big bids after a stellar outing in IPL 2021, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 23 scalps.

He was called up to the Indian squad for the T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand last year but didn't play.

Avesh Khan has also been included in the squad for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, but is yet to make his debut for the country.

Avesh Khan joins Mark Wood, Jason Holder in LSG pace attack

Along with Avesh Khan, the Lucknow Super Giants secured the services of Mark Wood for ₹7.5 crore and pace-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder for ₹8.75 crore, forming a good fast bowling attack.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was among the players they drafted, can also get in a few overs when needed. They also got Ankit Rajpoot for ₹50 lakh to add depth to their pace attack.

In the spin department, LSG have Ravi Bishnoi, who was retained, and have got Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda as all-rounders.

They also got wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and batter Manish Pandey in the auction to support captain KL Rahul at the top of the order.

LSG have ₹6.9 crore remaining in their purse to spend tomorrow in the IPL 2022 auction. Overall, they have filled 11 slots and are looking in a good position going into Sunday's proceedings.

