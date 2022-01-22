IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan list the maximum base price

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Quinton de Kock are among the players who have listed their base price at the maximum of ₹2 crore for the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The IPL auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. On Friday, the two new franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, also confirmed the three players they picked from the draft.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, a total of 49 players have listed the maximum base price of ₹2 crore. Apart from Warner, who was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was the Player of the Final, has also listed his base price at ₹2 crore.

Among the 49 who have listed the maximum base price for the IPL 2022 mega auction, there are 17 Indians and 32 overseas players. The list includes Ravichandran Aswhin, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo.

The report added that a total of 1214 cricketers have registered for the upcoming auction. The final list will be prepared by the IPL governing council after the franchises send back their wishlists. This will be the first mega auction since 2018.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player Auction



More Details

iplt20.com/news/3720/1-21… NEWS: 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player AuctionMore Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player AuctionMore Details 🔽iplt20.com/news/3720/1-21… https://t.co/1xtYm94uwc

Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are among the big names said to be missing from the initial longlist.

Meanwhile, the in-form batter Shahrukh Khan and fast bowler Avesh Khan have listed a minimum base price of ₹20 lakh. Former India fast bowler Sreesanth has also given his name in the ₹50 lakh category.

IPL 2022 auction: Indians who have listed ₹2 crore base price

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Overseas players who have listed ₹2 crore base price

Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith

Players in ₹1.5 crore bracket

Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 318 overseas players registered for IPL 2022 mega auction with the highest from Australia - 59 players. 318 overseas players registered for IPL 2022 mega auction with the highest from Australia - 59 players. https://t.co/AP2LFzsARZ

Players in ₹1 crore bracket

Also Read Article Continues below

Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone

Edited by Samya Majumdar