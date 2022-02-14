England Women star Kate Cross says this team is the strongest after IPL 2022 auction

The IPL 2022 auction got done on Sunday and England Women star Kate Cross gave her opinion on who has the strongest squad after the mega event.

During a Twitter Q&A session using the England Cricket handle, Cross responded to a fan's question on who she thinks has the strongest squad after the IPL 2022 auction.

"Has to be @ChennaiIPL," she tweeted, using a yellow heart icon.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending IPL champions and have had a good auction, bringing back the likes of Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu. The Chennai-based franchise also added players like Devon Conway and and mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

They have two English players in Moeen Ali, who was retained, and Chris Jordan, who was bought in at the auction for ₹3.60 crore.

Full CSK squad: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Several England players found new franchises in the IPL 2022 mega auction, which took place over February 12 and 13.

Liam Livingstone was the pick of the lot, as he went to Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹11.50 crore.

Jofra Archer was a big earner too, with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning the bidding war for him with a final bid of ₹8.00 crore, despite the fast bowler not being available for the upcoming season.

Mark Wood was picked up by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for ₹7.50 crore, while Tymal Mills was also purchased by MI.

Jonny Bairstow is set to team up with Livingstone at LSG after he was bought for ₹6.75 crore, while a third Englishman who will join them is Bordeaux-born Benny Howell.

Kolkata Knight Riders picked up two England players in Sam Billings and Alex Hales, while Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in David Willey.

