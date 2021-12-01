Huge thing for Kashmir that me and Umran Malik have been retained: Abdul Samad after being backed by SRH ahead of IPL 2022 auction

All-rounder Abdul Samad has expressed his gratitude towards Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after being selected as one of the three retained players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Aside from Samad, the franchise opted to retain their captain Kane Williamson and fast bowling sensation Umran Malik.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores.



#OrangeArmy Presenting the 2️⃣ #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. Presenting the 2️⃣ #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 🧡 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. #OrangeArmy https://t.co/2WwRZMUelO

Samad has shared what these retention calls mean for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been part of the state's domestic cricket structure since 2019, while Malik broke through last year. Samad and Malik are the fourth and fifth players respectively from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL.

While speaking to Sports Tak, Samad said:

"It is a huge thing for the state of Kashmir that me and Umran Malik, both uncapped players, have been retained. We talk on a daily basis, and he was telling me that it would be great if we end up on the same team. We are like brothers. There will be a lot of responsibility on us."

Samad also admitted that he was expecting to be retained by the franchise.

"Yes, I was expecting to be retained but there were many big players the franchise could have retained," he said. "It is a very huge thing for me that they have shown such faith. Can't describe the feeling I had when I found I was getting retained."

I wish to see Rashid Khan back: Samad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot of rebuilding to do after retaining three players ahead of the auction. When asked which player he would love to see back in SRH colors, Samad claimed that he wishes to see everybody back, but for the team's benefit, he would like Rashid Khan back.

"Will miss the players who were not retained, hopefully, we manage to get hold of as many of those players as we can in the auction," he said. "I wish that we get all the players back but if we see for the sake of the team, I wish to see Rashid Khan back."

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



#ForeverOrange We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction 🧡 We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction 🧡#ForeverOrange https://t.co/imZmqNCpIm

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rashid Khan was one of the biggest omissions in the retention list among all the franchises. Reportedly, a deal could not be struck between the two parties with the leg-spinner wanting to be the No.1 pick ahead of skipper Kane Williamson.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee