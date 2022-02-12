"Kem Chho Gujarat Titans" - Mohammed Shami reacts after GT sign him at IPL 2022 Auction

Mohammed Shami has sent a message to Gujarat Titans fans after the Ahmedabad-based franchise roped him in for ₹6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction on Saturday.

Shami was the first player signed by the Titans at the mega auction. The franchise was involved in a bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants to sign the Indian pacer.

Soon after receiving a contract from the Titans, Mohammed Shami expressed his excitement to play for the new franchise.

"Kem chho Gujarat Titans? (How are you Gujarat Titans)," Shami said in a video posted by the Titans on social media. "I'm very excited and happy to join the Gujarat team. I hope this season is very special for you, for me and for everyone. See you soon."

The Titans have signed two players at the IPL 2022 Auction so far. Apart from Shami, they have also roped in England opener Jason Roy for ₹2 crore. The duo will join Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill in the Titans squad.

Gujarat Titans have ₹43.75 crore remaining in their auction purse

The IPL 2022 Auction was paused due to a medical emergency. The Titans will look forward to filling the vacant spots in their IPL 2022 squad when the auction resumes later in the day.

The Titans have spent ₹8.25 crore at the mega auction so far. They used ₹38 crore from their auction purse to draft Pandya, Khan and Gill. The Ahmedabad-based franchise thus has ₹43.75 crore remaining in its purse.

It will be interesting to see which players join the Titans next. They can sign 20 more players at the auction. They also have six overseas spots vacant, which is why fans should expect the Titans to bid aggressively in the upcoming sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee