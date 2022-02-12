Malti Chahar and Jaya Bharadwaj react to Deepak Chahar receiving ₹14 crore deal at IPL 2022 Auction

Deepak Chahar made history earlier today by becoming the most expensive signing by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL Auction history. CSK broke the bank and signed Chahar for a whopping ₹14 crore at the mega auction.

Fans should note that Chahar played for CSK the previous four seasons. However, the Super Kings could not retain him for the 2022 edition because of the mega auction rules.

The franchise had to fight a bidding war with Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to secure the services of Deepak Chahar at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Reacting to Deepak's big contract, sister Malti Chahar wrote on Instagram:

"Chennai it is. And 14 crores…woooh….finally. You totally deserve it @deepak_chahar9 #csk #ipl2022 #auction #yellove #whistlepoduarmy."

Deepak's fiancée Jaya Bharawaj was delighted after watching the IPL 2022 Auction. She posted a couple of Instagram stories, captioning them:

"And the yellow love remains. Chennai Super Kings was extremely special and continues to be."

Deepak Chahar has reunited with his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of the IPL 2022 season

The Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali before the mega auction. They bought Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo at the auction on Saturday before re-signing Chahar.

Deepak has been a match-winner for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

The Chennai Super Kings have lost Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur to other franchises. The four-time IPL champions will be keen to make up for the losses by signing some big names in the next set of mega auction.

At the moment, the Super Kings have 17 spots vacant in their IPL 2022 squad and ₹20.85 crore left in their purse to complete the team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

