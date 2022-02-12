RCB sign Wanindu Hasaranga for whopping ₹10.75 crore at IPL 2022 auction

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bagged a huge deal at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction as he was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹10.75 crore.

RCB fought off Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an intense bidding war to retain the services of the leg-spinner, who they previously roped in as a replacement player last season.

He became the Bengaluru-based franchise's second big buy in the IPL 2022 auction, after Harshal Patel, on whom they spent the same amount. The Sri Lankan star also became RCB's third buy at the auction, after Harshal and Faf du Plessis. The team have a purse of ₹28.5 crore left in the auction, having filled up a total of six slots in their team so far.

Hasaranga and Harshal both played for RCB in IPL 2021, while Du Plessis will join them as well as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who were retained ahead of the auction.

Wanindu Hasaranga stock skyrockets after stunning T20 World Cup campaign

Wanindu Hasaranga played just two matches in IPL 2021, but saw his valuation take a massive boost after a magnificent showing in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The leg-spinner scalped 16 wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker, while also setting the record for most scalps in a T20 World Cup. His exploits also included a hat-trick against South Africa in a losing cause.

He also showed his prowess with the bat, as he rescued Sri Lanka from a top order collapse against Ireland in the Group Stage with a knock of 71 from 47 deliveries.

There was also some drama when the bidding was being done for Wanindu Hasaranga, as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed due to postural hypotension.

The bidding resumed, with Charu Sharma taking over for Edmeades, who is stable after being taken care of by medical officials.

