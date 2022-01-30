“This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction” - Ravichandran Ashwin makes big prediction on India U19 star

Experienced Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted that U19 all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar could be picked by one of the IPL franchises at the 2022 mega auction. The veteran off-spinner said that Hangargekar has exceptional talent with both bat and ball.

The 19-year-old Hangargekar is currently part of India’s U19 World Cup 2022 squad in the West Indies. He has claimed five wickets with his medium pace so far, including 2-8 against Uganda. Hangargekar also smashed an unbeaten 39 off 17, with the aid of five sixes, in the clash against Ireland.

Discussing the youngster’s chances at the IPL 2022 mega auction, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar.”

Explaining the reason why he feels the player would be in demand, the 35-year-old added:

“He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very well. Ishant Sharma is the only one who has the gift among present Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can usually tuck in batters, which is why I feel he will be in demand.”

Ashwin also pointed out that Hangargekar’s big-hitting prowess with the willow would be an added advantage, stating:

“He is also a strong lower middle-order hitter. The power he generates when he hits the ball is incredible. He should attract at least 5-10 bids. Make sure to watch him out.”

Hangargekar claimed 1-19 from 7.1 overs in the U19 World Cup 2022 quarter-final against Bangladesh, where India bowled out their opponents for 111.

Ashwin played it safe with India U19 captain Yash Dhull while describing him as a highly talented batter, saying:

“Yash Dhull is a highly talented batter. Last time SRH picked up U19 skipper Priyam Garg. Will they do the same this time? We’ll have to wait and watch. DC has also backed a former U19 captain in Shaw.”

Dhull struck 82 in the Group B clash against South Africa before being forced to miss the next few games after contracting COVID-19.

“Each team has only eight overseas slots” - Ashwin discusses Dewald Brevis’ IPL chances

Apart from a few Indian youngsters, South Africa’s Dewald Brevis has also made a huge impression in the U19 World Cup 2022. Fondly called ‘Baby AB’, the 18-year-old Brevis is the leading run-scorer in the event so far, having smacked 362 runs in four innings at an average of 90.50 and a strike rate of 86.39.

Although Ashwin too has been highly impressed with the Proteas young gun’s batting exploits, he is unsure of Brevis bagging an IPL contract. The Indian legend elaborated:

“Dewald Brevis is being promoted a lot as Baby AB. He is playing sensationally, and people have started asking whether he can be picked in the IPL. But each team has only eight overseas slots."

"Will it be worth giving one of those slots to an U19 overseas player is the big question for the franchises. So, despite him being termed Baby AB, I am not sure if he will get picked.”

Brevis, who has also claimed six wickets with his leg-spin, recently expressed his desire to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. In a video posted on ICC’s official website, the youngster also revealed that he is a big fan of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

