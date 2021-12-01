"It was not an easy decision" - Zaheer Khan on the Mumbai Indians retaining Suryakumar Yadav as the 3rd Indian ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

Zaheer Khan has acknowledged that it was a tough call for the Mumbai Indians (MI) to choose Suryakumar Yadav as their third Indian retention ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The Mumbai Indians were spoilt for choice in terms of their retention options. The five-time champions eventually opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard going into the auction.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Zaheer Khan was asked about the factors based on which the Mumbai Indians picked Suryakumar Yadav as their third Indian retention. He responded:

"It was not an easy decision. The way the team had performed, and the playing XI or the whole squad you were seeing, we had players with great potential, the players who played and performed well and the ones in the squad."

The Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Indians revealed that the franchise had also chalked out plans to get back some of their released players. Khan said:

"The big names you are talking about - Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya - the list is huge. We did discuss about all of them, and we also discussed how to get our players back."

The Mumbai Indians might not be able to get back most of their released big-ticket players. While some of them could be roped in by the two new franchises, the others might go for hefty sums at the auction.

"There was nothing much to think there" - Zaheer Khan on the Mumbai Indians retaining Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were the Mumbai Indians' first two retentions.

Zaheer Khan was also asked if the Mumbai Indians didn't discuss at length before retaining Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. He replied:

"Absolutely, there was nothing much to think there. The players who have been leaders for the last so many years, you can also include Pollard in that. Pollard had also started his journey with MI in 2010. He is now considered the strongest finisher in this format."

While terming leadership and consistency as some of the factors that helped decide their retention list, the former India pacer added that the Mumbai Indians were disheartened while releasing their other players. Khan observed:

"So, that was also not a difficult decision from that point of view. When you see the Mumbai Indians' retention list, you will see the leaders and the players who have performed consistently. Yes, the ones who we could not retain, we had to leave them with a very heavy heart."

There are speculations that the Mumbai Indians might have opted to retain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Ishan Kishan, as they see him as their next captain after Rohit Sharma.

