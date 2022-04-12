"Bapu, you arrived and made me leave!" - Axar Patel recalls how MS Dhoni made him cry with Test retirement announcement

Axar Patel made his red-ball debut for India last year against England. However, his first tour was way back in 2014/15 when India went to Australia for a four-match Test series.

The young all-rounder arrived in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test. But the very next day, MS Dhoni shocked the dressing room by announcing that he would retire from the longest format. While many Indian players were emotional and in tears, Axar Patel couldn't understand how to react.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', the 28-year-old revealed how the former Indian captain made him cry with a small prank. He said:

"I arrived in Melbourne for Boxing Day Test and on the very next day, Dhoni announced he is retiring from Tests. Suresh Raina started crying and others got teared up too. Dhoni came to me and said, 'Bapu, you arrived and made me leave.' I was like what did I do? I also started crying. Then he said, 'Don't worry, I am joking.' And then he hugged me.

Patel also opened up on the qualities that made Dhoni one of the greatest captains the game has seen. He said:

"He knew how to get the best out of players. He knew the players better than they themselves did."

Axar Patel on his dream debut Test series

Axar Patel made a sensational debut against England in Tests at home. In just three games, he had a staggering haul of 27 wickets, which helped him pick up the Man of the Series award. The 28-year-old was too good for the England batters as the latter just couldn't figure out how to play his armball on a turning track.

With the two Tests in Ahmedabad surprisingly ending early, Patel's friends couldn't make it to the stadium. Sharing how it upset his friends, he recounted:

"My friends were upset as they had bought tickets for the game and the game ended on Day 3. They asked me what hurry was I in. I said, 'If the England players want to go back to England in a hurry, then what should I do?' I was about to play the first Test but got injured. However, the comeback had its own satisfaction."

If Axar Patel can become more consistent with the bat, he can be a valuable asset to the Indian team, especially in red-ball cricket.

